Ultimate Dock Combines 12 NVMe SSDs and 8 Thunderbolt Ports, Shreds Your Wallet

Iodyne announced a new Pro Data Thunderbolt dock that supports up to 12 NVMe SSDs and comes bristling with eight Thunderbolt ports. Iodyne designed the powerful high-speed storage solution for professional-class applications, like photo and video editing or software development. You'll pay for the privilege of owning one, though: The generously-equipped 24TB model has a $7,500 price tag to match the professional pedigree.

The Pro Data's twelve M.2 slots can support up to an aggregate of 5GBps of throughput and a maximum capacity of 24TB. You can also combine multiple Thunderbolt ports to boost performance with the company's Thunderbolt NVMe Multipathing design. Protection and redundancy are provided by RAID 6, checksums, and encryption, though details are light on the latter two features.

If you don't want to use the Pro Data purely as a dock, you can also use it as a NAS of sorts. The dock supports connecting up to four computers simultaneously and dividing its SSD space into storage pools for multiple users. You can even configure the storage pools with passwords, encryption keys, different RAID levels, and filesystem formats.

However, the dock is very expensive. Pricing starts at $3,950 with 12TB of NVME storage pre-installed. If you want even more storage, you can upgrade to the 24TB model for a whopping $7,500. You can choose from three colors, including Dark Space Gray, Silver, and Iodyne Violet. The dock comes with a 180W power supply and a vertical stand (Dark Space Gray version only), along with two complimentary 0.7m Thunderbolt cables.

The inclusion of Dark Space Gray alludes to the fact that this storage device is geared towards the Mac community and its software is heavily optimized for macOS. While the Pro Data and its software suite fully support Mac and Linux, Windows support is currently in the beta stage.