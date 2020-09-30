5 GHz for Under $400: Intel Core i9-9900K on Sale via Best Buy

We know what it’s like to build a machine on a budget—we even have a guide on how to build a budget PC that can handle AAA titles for $350! But if you’re looking for something a little beefier, now is a good opportunity to get the hardware you want. As of right now, the Intel Core i9-9900K CPU is listed on the Best Buy website for just $379.

Intel Core i9-9900K CPU: was $439, now $379 @BestBuy

This 8-core processor is currently listed at a $60 discount on the Best Buy website. When turbo boosted, it can reach processing speeds as high as 5 GHz.

This CPU definitely has a little more kick to it than something you’d find in a casual PC. The Intel Core i9-9900K has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. You can expect base operating speed of 3.6 GHz—when boosted, it can get as fast as 5 GHz. If you want something that can handle modern games and more, this chip is up to the task.

Make sure you have a compatible motherboard before locking in this deal. This is a 9th gen Intel CPU and it requires an LGA 1151 socket.