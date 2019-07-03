$500 off the HP Omen Obelisk Gaming Desktop with Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU and 2TB Hard Drive

Credit: Tom's Hardware



Best Buy has launched its own 4th of July sale in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day. PC gamers can now get the HP Omen Obelisk Desktop with the 8th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, Nvidia RTX 2080 gpu and a 2TB hard drive plus a 256 SSD boot drive for $1500. That’s $500 off the $2000 MSRP.

We found the fully user-upgradable HP Omen Desktop to be a good gaming machine and overall workhorse. Just about every part can be replaced by the user, though removing the back requires unconventional means of unscrewing a screw before removing the back panel. Additionally, there are no intake fans. But removing the window to service the PC is a literal push of a button, and the case is attractive.

