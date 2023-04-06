AMD Slashes Prices of Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D By Up To $100

AMD has officially discounted prices on some of its best CPUs for gaming, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors, by up to $100 at its store.



The Ryzen 9 7950X3D can now be had for $599.99, and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $549.99. The new discounts come right after the launch of the $449 Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD's timing couldn't be more strategic for its higher-core count X3D chips. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D just debuted yesterday at an MSRP of $449, and we found that it beats out the more expensive Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D in raw gaming performance, while being substantially cheaper. Based on the chip's incredible performance value, AMD has no choice but to discount its higher core count CPUs to keep them enticing to gamers.

The new price discounts mean that AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D is now the exact same price as the discounted Ryzen 9 7950X at $599.99. This will make the 7950X3D a much more attractive solution for power users and professionals who do a mix of gaming and work on their machine, and they won't have to spend more money on it compared to the 7950X. The 7950X is still faster in raw compute performance, thanks to its higher clock speeds, but the price disadvantage for the 7950X3D is now gone.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D gets a $50 price reduction, dropping from $599.99 to $549.99. With its new price, the 7900X3D is now positioned $100 higher than the vanilla Ryzen 9 7900X, which is discounted at $449.99 currently (the same price as the 7800X3D).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Click Links for Deals CPUs MSRP Price Discount Price Discount in % Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699.99 $599.99 14% Ryzen 9 7950X $699.99 $599.99 14% Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599.99 $549.99 8% Ryzen 9 7900X $549.99 $423.99 18% Ryzen 7 7800X3D $449.99 N/A N/A Ryzen 7 7700X $399.99 $391.07 13% Ryzen 5 7600X $299.99 $284.00 16%