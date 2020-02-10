Apple's MacBook Air Retina Is $200 Off, Now Just $899

Apple makes some of the most desirable computers bar none. The problem is price. Well, it usually is. But not when you can grab a brand new, box fresh Apple MacBook Air for just $899 thanks to this Amazon deal.

That's for the base model with its slightly stingy 128GB SSD. For $1,099, you can grab the 256GB model. That's what you'd normally pay for the base 128GB model. In fact, $1,099 is indeed what you'll pay right now if you buy the 128GB MacBook Air from Apple's own webstore.

This, of course, is the latest MacBook Air with its upgraded, super-slim chassis and Retina 13.3-inch display with no fewer than 2,560 by 1,600 pixels. You also get 8GB of RAM.

Apple MacBook Air: Now $899, was $1,099

Thanks to a super sleek unibody chassis, this thing is beautiful. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it is one of the slimmest and best built. View Deal

Features

As for other notable features, well, there are two full-speed Thunderbolt 3 ports with USB-C functionality, enabling single-cable connectivity for both driving an external monitor and charging at the same time. Maximum bandwidth available is a massive 40Gbs.

The updated Macbook Air also has surprisingly good speakers for such a slim device. As for battery life, Apple's clever packaging makes for a claimed 13 hours of video playback. That's impressive for such a thin machine. TouchID for quick and secure finger print access rounds out the best bits of Apple's most accessible portable computer.

OK, the dual-core Intel CPU isn't the fastest. But Apple's efficient MacOS helps and for day-to-day browsing and content consumption, it's a very nice machine. And now its more affordable than ever.

Not an Apple fan? Big into gaming instead? Well you can check out some of our other favorite gaming laptop deals here.