BIWIN Announces Power-Efficient mSATA SSDs

BIWIN has announced the new business-grade M5301 SSD. The company didn't actually give us any details about the device's specifications, such as capacity or read/write speeds, but is instead informing us of how efficient the SSDs will be. BIWIN claims that the SSDs will consume 99 percent less power in DEVSLP mode, and this is for a full-size mSATA SSD. A standard full-size mSATA SSD is said to consume around 300 mW when idle.

The company also explains that the DEVSLP mode enables the machine to completely shut down the SATA interface, which should save much more power compared to slumber or partial power states.

Intel's goal was to introduce a new standard throughout 2012, making high-speed SSDs consume no more than 5 mW while in DEVSLP mode. BIWIN claims that its M5301 SSDs will be able to bring the consumption down to just 3 mW. This should be particularly helpful for making laptop batteries last even longer.

The SSDs will be showcased at Computex 2013, June 4 through June 8, 2013.