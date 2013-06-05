Trending

Crucial Launches Ballistix Sport and Sport XT Memory

By Build Your Own 

Crucial has introduced two new products into its lineup of Ballistix memory: the Sport SODIMM for laptops, mini-ITX systems and AIOs, and the Sport XT for desktops.

Crucial’s new Ballistix Sport SODIMM and Sport XT memory is available in 4 GB and 8 GB modules clocked at up to 1866 MHz and offer XMP profiles for no-hassle BIOS configuration in compatible systems.

The SODIMM variants operate at 1.35 V (instead of the usual 1.5 V), which reduces DRAM power consumption by up to 10 percent and should provide laptop gamers with significant improvements to battery life and cooling performance. The Ballistix Sport XT memory derives its name from the modules tall, XT form factor that provides a large, integrated head spreader for better thermal performance.

Both the Crucial Ballistix Sport SODIMM and Sport XT memory are currently available from Crucial’s webstore and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • patrick47018 05 June 2013 17:29
    Crucial makes some good RAM, I will soon pick up some Crucial Ballistix Tactical Tracer to go with my current rig. Because with the red LED's it will make my already godly looking rig look even more beast. ^_^
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 05 June 2013 18:10
    i never thought i hear the word RAM and SPORT in the same sentence
    Reply
  • UVB076 05 June 2013 19:30
    10918973 said:
    i never thought i hear the word RAM and SPORT in the same sentence
    E-sport
    Reply