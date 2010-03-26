Asus Eee PC 1201T Arrives, T101MT Next Month

Two Asus Eee PCs are currently circulating the news, the first of which revealing that the AMD-powered Asus Eee PC 1201T has finally reached American shores thanks to Newegg.com. The 12-inch Eee PC seems priced just right, costing penny-pinchers $389.99. The drawback is that the device comes naked, baring no operating system whatsoever but can easily be solved with your favorite Linux distro.

As for the specs, the Asus Eee PC 1201T has a 12.1-inch LCD powered by AMD's ATI Radeon HD 3200 graphics-- the native resolution is 1366 x 768. The device also sports a single-core AMD Athlon Neo MV-40 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 150GB HDD, and a 6-cell battery that promises up to 6 hours of play time. Other hardware goodies include 10/100 LAN, a 0.3MP webcam, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, and more. Sorry, no HDMI here.

Next month we'll see the Asus Eee PC T101MT, costing consumers a meatier $499 pricetag. This device won't come quite so naked, sporting Windows 7 Starter Edition or Home Premium, depending on the RAM. As we've reported in the past, this netbook features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that folds over the keyboard and performs like a tablet. This could make it a solid competitor against Apple's iPad while having the upper hand of running desktop applications and providing a real honest-to-gosh keyboard.

The Asus Eee PC T101MT model currently available in Italy features a 1.66 GHz Intel Atom N450 CPU and GMA 3150 graphics. Other bells and whistles include up to 2GB of DDR2 RAM, a 320GB HDD, a 0.3MP webcam, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, and more. There's also 3 USB ports, an SDHC card reader, and jacks for a mic and headset.