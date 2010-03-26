Trending

Asus Eee PC 1201T Arrives, T101MT Next Month

The Asus Eee PC 1201T is now available on Newegg, with the T101MT trailing behind next month.

Two Asus Eee PCs are currently circulating the news, the first of which revealing that the AMD-powered Asus Eee PC 1201T has finally reached American shores thanks to Newegg.com. The 12-inch Eee PC seems priced just right, costing penny-pinchers $389.99. The drawback is that the device comes naked, baring no operating system whatsoever but can easily be solved with your favorite Linux distro.

As for the specs, the Asus Eee PC 1201T has a 12.1-inch LCD powered by AMD's ATI Radeon HD 3200 graphics-- the native resolution is 1366 x 768. The device also sports a single-core AMD Athlon Neo MV-40 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 150GB HDD, and a 6-cell battery that promises up to 6 hours of play time. Other hardware goodies include 10/100 LAN, a 0.3MP webcam, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, and more. Sorry, no HDMI here.

Next month we'll see the Asus Eee PC T101MT, costing consumers a meatier $499 pricetag. This device won't come quite so naked, sporting Windows 7 Starter Edition or Home Premium, depending on the RAM. As we've reported in the past, this netbook features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that folds over the keyboard and performs like a tablet. This could make it a solid competitor against Apple's iPad while having the upper hand of running desktop applications and providing a real honest-to-gosh keyboard.

The Asus Eee PC T101MT model currently available in Italy features a 1.66 GHz Intel Atom N450 CPU and GMA 3150 graphics. Other bells and whistles include up to 2GB of DDR2 RAM, a 320GB HDD, a 0.3MP webcam, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, and more. There's also 3 USB ports, an SDHC card reader, and jacks for a mic and headset.

  • babybeluga 27 March 2010 02:30
    Why can't they both be naked?
    =(
  • dwave 27 March 2010 02:31
    Seems like a decent Netbook. At least it has a decent integrated card, unlike the GMA 500 I have in mine.
  • welshmousepk 27 March 2010 02:56
    i would be very interested in seeing how the first one performs. it should be considerably more powerful than first gen EEE pcs. i wonder how well it could handle morrowind...
  • HansVonOhain 27 March 2010 02:56
    I find the use of Neo processor a little nervous because it is not really known chip compared to the Atom. That processor might deceive buyers away by not having a name in the market, also not having an OS on the system which means that this product could not be sold to general market place.
  • msidphi 27 March 2010 03:06
    Is the 1201T a touchscreen? I feel like the "T" implies that it should be, but it isn't in the spec list on newegg.
  • msidphi 27 March 2010 03:08
    msidphiIs the 1201T a touchscreen? I feel like the "T" implies that it should be, but it isn't in the spec list on newegg.Also, does anyone know of a decent comprehensive review of the Neo?
  • maniac5999 27 March 2010 03:12
    $390 is a pretty sweet price for a real ultraportable. I just got a Wind U230 a couple weeks ago, (it's the dual core version of this chip) and it's pretty nice--it can play WoW just fine on medium settings with default 720p rez. and doesn't break a sweat with 720p videos. (it doesn't do 1080 on cpu power alone though, and i'm having problems getting GPU acceleration working) I like the idea of having a real mini-computer for cheap instead of an Atom pos.
  • elel 27 March 2010 03:20
    Man, I would get the 1201t if I didn't already have the 1005ha. A 12" screen and way better graphics for only $40 more than what my 10" was 5 month's ago - now there's a deal!
  • starryman 27 March 2010 03:24
    So are these still netbooks or laptops? $499 isn't that big of a deal considering many full blown laptops cost similarly. The size of these aren't that big of an advantage because the 12" form factor still makes it "big". I wish ASUS would continue to push the 7-9" form factor because the 10-12" form factor makes ultra portability moot.
  • zoemayne 27 March 2010 03:42
    0.3 Megapixel cam? Has anyone had any experience with such a cam? Sounds like it could be useless at that amount.
