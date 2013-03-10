Enermax Reveals A Fanless 650W PSU

Following on from its earlier teaser, Enermax has unveiled its new fanless 650W PSU that is 80 Plus Platinum-compliant and offers 94 percent efficiency. In addition to its silent design, the unit includes fully modular cabling, DC to DC switching and four 6+2 pin PCIe connectors that will support 2-way SLI / CrossfireX.

