Enermax Reveals A Fanless 650W PSU

By Enermax 

The company's new PSU features fully modular cabling and a "silent" design.

Following on from its earlier teaser, Enermax has unveiled its new fanless 650W PSU that is 80 Plus Platinum-compliant and offers 94 percent efficiency. In addition to its silent design, the unit includes fully modular cabling, DC to DC switching and four 6+2 pin PCIe connectors that will support 2-way SLI / CrossfireX.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • crapfacednoob 10 March 2013 20:06
    Not going to tell us how it works?
    Reply
  • tmk221 10 March 2013 20:40
    crapfacednoobNot going to tell us how it works?
    Passive cooling?
    Reply
  • makaveli316 10 March 2013 20:59
    My psu has a fan (Corsair 650hx) and i never hear it.
    I think my room noise is more loud than it.

    With that in mind, what's the point of a fanless PSU?
    Are there really people having sound issues with their psus?
    Reply
  • christop 10 March 2013 21:13
    My fan on my psu is super quiet.
    Reply
  • annymmo 10 March 2013 21:20
    Would like to see more psu designers design PSU that can adjust the fan speed.
    Also don't use the fan if the thermal load is below a certain point.
    Best of both.
    Reply
  • horaciopz 10 March 2013 21:34
    Actually I'd rather have a semi-pasive PSU than a fully pasive one. Because when my machine is idle I cant hear anything, but when a summer day + a very demanding game + downloading or updating software = more heat than we would like, so there's when a fan can control temps and being almost inaudible.

    Completely fanless PSU makes me think about how much the heat will degrade those parts over time (even if they are extremely high quality components too much heat will lower the lifespan of any of them) and worry about if for those people, like me, that live in a hot place (completely at the middle of the eath where we have 2 seasons, Hot and HOLYMOTHEROFGOD THE AIR BURNS ) these kind of PSU are actually relevant :/
    Reply
  • nukemaster 10 March 2013 21:36
    annymmoWould like to see more psu designers design PSU that can adjust the fan speed.Also don't use the fan if the thermal load is below a certain point.Best of both.seasonic(for the semi passive part) :)
    Reply
  • sna 10 March 2013 21:58
    nukemasterseasonic(for the semi passive part)
    Semi Passive has big problems , if your power usage is in the "critical" area where the PSU starts up the fan , it will switch on/off like crazy and very annoying.

    I prefer it to be user controllable ... that is , if it happens , the user can turn off the semi passive controller.
    Reply
  • faster23rd 10 March 2013 22:14
    Wonder how well it would do at the tropics where ambient temps get pretty toasty.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 10 March 2013 22:24
    faster23rdWonder how well it would do at the tropics where ambient temps get pretty toasty.
    With such high efficiency (assuming real-world efficiency is as good as its certification claims) and what is probably a pretty good cooler for it to be passive, I doubt that even hot areas in the tropics would cause temp issues.
    Reply