Foxconn Rolls Out 7000-Series NanoPC

Foxconn is releasing a lineup of smaller desktop PCs, the NanoPC 7000 series. The NanoPC will come in three different versions: the AT-7300, AT-7500, and AT-7700.

All three machines are nearly identical, with the exception of the processor. All of the units carry an Intel HM76 chipset, use only the integrated HD4000 graphics, support up to 16 GB of DDR3 1,600 MHz memory, and has a single 2.5" SATA3 drive bay. The machines carry two USB 2.0 ports and four USB 3.0 ports, HD audio ports, DVI and HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SPDIF oudio out, and a six-in-one card reader.

The CPUs that the units come with include the Intel Core i3-3217U, the Core i5-3317U, and the i7-3517 for the AT-7300, AT-7500, and AT-7700, respectively. These are all dual-core parts intended to be used in Ultrabooks.

The units should hit the market any moment now, and while there is no official word on U.S. pricing yet, EU pricing is set the range from €410 to €650.