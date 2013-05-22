Intel Preparing Xeon Phi Series Co-Processors

Intel's product database has been updated, and it now shows five new Xeon Phi co-processors. These five are followups of the original Xeon 5110P, SE10P, and SE10X models. Two lighter Xeon Phi 3100 parts have shown up: a mid-end part, the 5120D, and two premium 7100 series parts.

For those who don't know what a co-processor is, in the case of these Xeon Phi co-processors, it is simply an x86 based processor slammed onto a PCIe 8x expansion card. The purpose of them is to increase processing power for desktops and servers, specifically for tasks that have to be executed by a processor, not a graphics card.

The Xeon Phi co-processors are quite different from the standard CPUs we know. They feature more than 50 processing cores and have 8 GB of GDDR5 memory aboard the PCB. Just like the Ivy Bridge parts, they are baked on a 22 nm lithography. Due to the onboard memory in combination with an x86 processor, the device can even work as a fully independent computer, with tasks coming in through the PCIe interface, and only sent out and returned once completed.

Model Cores CPU Clock L2-cache GDDR5 Speed Memory Interface GFlops TDP SE10P/X 61 1.10 GHz 30.5 MB 5.5 GHz 8 GB 512 bit 1073 GFlops 300W 5110P 60 1.05 GHz 30 MB 5.0 GHz 8 GB 512 bit 1011 GFlops 225W 5120D 60 1.05 GHz 30 MB 5.5 GHz 8 GB 512 bit 1011 GFlops 245W 7120P/X 61 1.25 GHz 30.5 MB 5.5 GHz 8 GB 512 bit 1220 GFlops 300W 3120A/P 57 1.10 GHz 28.5 MB 5.0 GHz 6 GB 384 bit 1003 GFlops 300W

* Table courtesy of Hardware.info.

The main differences between the current Xeon Phi co-processors and the previous ones are the Xeon CPUs that are aboard, as well as the cooling blocks. Any model with the extension "*P" in the name has the passively cooled cooler, while others have the active drum cooler. The "*D" will not ship with a cooler.

A rumor indicates that the new Xeon Phi co-processors might even still hit the market this month, but it remains unverified.