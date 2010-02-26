Inserting Blu-ray Disks May Freeze Windows 7

Softpedia reports that Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 customers may experience a virtual system halt after inserting a BD-R into the PC's Blu-ray drive. Microsoft has already created a hotfix for the issue, however the patch will not be deployed to all users of both platforms. Instead, Microsoft said that affected users will need to contact Microsoft support directly in order to acquire the hotfix.

"You have a computer that is running Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2,” Microsoft said on this support page. "Windows Explorer may stop responding when you insert a recordable Blu-ray disc (BD-R) into the Blu-ray drive on this computer. This problem may occur after you install the universal drive format (UDF) file system driver (Udfs.sys) update."

Softpedia said that Microsoft updated Udfs.sys during the first half of December 2009 for both Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. Microsoft deployed the update in order to resolve issues relating to the driver in Windows 7. Now the update is causing some Windows 7 PCs to freeze when customers insert a recordable Blu-ray disc into the BD-R drive.

Windows 7 users who are experiencing this problem should contact Microsoft directly by heading here.