Inserting Blu-ray Disks May Freeze Windows 7

Softpedia reports that Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 customers may experience a virtual system halt after inserting a BD-R into the PC's Blu-ray drive. Microsoft has already created a hotfix for the issue, however the patch will not be deployed to all users of both platforms. Instead, Microsoft said that affected users will need to contact Microsoft support directly in order to acquire the hotfix.
"You have a computer that is running Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2,” Microsoft said on this support page. "Windows Explorer may stop responding when you insert a recordable Blu-ray disc (BD-R) into the Blu-ray drive on this computer. This problem may occur after you install the universal drive format (UDF) file system driver (Udfs.sys) update."
Softpedia said that Microsoft updated Udfs.sys during the first half of December 2009 for both Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. Microsoft deployed the update in order to resolve issues relating to the driver in Windows 7. Now the update is causing some Windows 7 PCs to freeze when customers insert a recordable Blu-ray disc into the BD-R drive.
Windows 7 users who are experiencing this problem should contact Microsoft directly by heading here.
Wtf?
The better to keep track of which machines to spy on for piracy so they can sell the names to the MPAA for fun and profit...
Also, very relevant point, unless you are using a Blu-Ray Writer, why would you be putting a blank BD-R disk in a Blu-Ray reader
Instead, I'm sure, they'll wait for widespread adoption, possibly providing the patch to people that have the hardware device from Windows Update.
Stop, think, and realise that it's not a big thing
Just another micro$uxx DRM enhanced "update" gone haywire?
back_by_demandA disc that is yet to be recorded has no file system yet. A disc that is already written to has a file system.Also, very relevant point, unless you are using a Blu-Ray Writer, why would you be putting a blank BD-R disk in a Blu-Ray readerNowhere is it specified that it have to be blank... wintard - just udf.sys goes belly up, probably the FS is too large for windblow$, or your intellect.
ossieThe legendary reliability of windblow$... to the power of $even.Just another micro$uxx DRM enhanced "update" gone haywire?It has nothing to do with DRM it is about the UDF file system. I know weird right? that it isnt evil microsofts master plan to steal your monie$.
Nowhere is it specified that it have to be blank... wintard - just udf.sys goes belly up, probably the FS is too large for windblow$, or your intellect.Actually it does genius... before you go critising other people's intellect read the article, or better yet get somebody to read it to you, and your comments before posting. The article says "...you insert a recordable Blu-ray disc..." Recordable is another word we use for either a blank disc or one that isn't finalised yet (and hence also lacking a file system). I don't know anything about the reader comment by the OP.
The filesystem is far too small for even XP to have problems, just cause you apparantly lack the intellect required to operate a PC, or know the difference between a blank and full disc, doesn't make windows bad because it doesn't work for you, you have no hope on OSX or Linux.
At first I thought he was a bot, with auto-response trolling when an article contains the words "Microsoft" or "Windows".
Shame really because that would have been quite cool, as it is all it goes to show is how badly the gene pool has been diluted. Very sad. Your family have my deepest sympathy for their loss.
...
Profit.