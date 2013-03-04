Aqua Introduces Its Water Cooling Solution for the GTX Titan

The release of the highly anticipated GeForce GTX Titan last month seems to have prompted a deluge of aftermarket coolers and this entrant is Aqua Computers' Kyographics liquid cooler. The unit is classified as a full cover block owing to the fact that its 10 mm copper base covers the GPU, RAM and voltage regulators.
Aqua Computers further states that all surfaces that come in contact with the GTX Titan are polished to 1 / 1000 mm and the GPU uses a 0.25 mm micro structure for improved thermal performance. Finally, the top of the cooler is constructed of stainless steel complete with a laser engraved logo.
The Kyographics is available in four different variants: copper or nickel plated copper with a stainless steel top, and both blocks also with a Plexiglas top surrounded by a stainless steel frame. The copper base and stainless steel top is currently in production and will be available this week, the other variants will arrive in Europe in mid March for €89.90. Further information on pricing and availability is still unavailable.
Cards can get quite hot, even when not overclocked, especially on heavy loads.
Also, IIRC, silicon degrades about 2 times faster every 10C hotter it gets. So basically, the cooler you keep your card, the longer it'll last.
keep in mind that titan has cuda, and that sli has its problems with applications and games.
a single card option is always preferable to 2 cards.
and this offers near 2 680 in single card performance.
Well, you can always get a 690, which IS two 680's on a single card, and generally outperforms the Titan
yea its a single slot, but from what i understand it also shares the same problems as sli between 2 680s, the only advantage is that it only uses one slot.
SLI rarely has issues and Titan is generally very far from two 680s in performance. Tom's and many other such sites did reviews that demonstrate this.
Current reviews also are mostly not very positive for it's non-gaming applications.
Also, I don't see how any of this is relevant to the post that you replied to.
i think my origional point was that there is an application for it outside of i have disposable income and want the fastest