Aqua Introduces Its Water Cooling Solution for the GTX Titan

By Aqua-Computer 

Aqua joins companies such as Origin PC and EK Water Blocks with its Kryographics Water Cooler for the GeForce GTX Titan

The release of the highly anticipated GeForce GTX Titan last month seems to have prompted a deluge of aftermarket coolers and this entrant is Aqua Computers' Kyographics liquid cooler. The unit is classified as a full cover block owing to the fact that its 10 mm copper base covers the GPU, RAM and voltage regulators.

Aqua Computers further states that all surfaces that come in contact with the GTX Titan are polished to 1 / 1000 mm and the GPU uses a 0.25 mm micro structure for improved thermal performance. Finally, the top of the cooler is constructed of stainless steel complete with a laser engraved logo.

The Kyographics is available in four different variants: copper or nickel plated copper with a stainless steel top, and both blocks also with a Plexiglas top surrounded by a stainless steel frame. The copper base and stainless steel top is currently in production and will be available this week, the other variants will arrive in Europe in mid March for €89.90. Further information on pricing and availability is still unavailable.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • s3anister 04 March 2013 15:18
    This would be cooler (pun intended) if Titan was as overclockable as everyone hyped it to be. Seeing as Titan was designed without room for serious overclocking on the reference cards these water blocks will end up being more useful as decorations than coolers.
    Reply
  • -Jackson 04 March 2013 16:31
    Not necessarily.
    Cards can get quite hot, even when not overclocked, especially on heavy loads.
    Also, IIRC, silicon degrades about 2 times faster every 10C hotter it gets. So basically, the cooler you keep your card, the longer it'll last.
    Reply
  • s3anister 04 March 2013 16:52
    -JacksonNot necessarily.Cards can get quite hot, even when not overclocked, especially on heavy loads. Also, IIRC, silicon degrades about 2 times faster every 10C hotter it gets. So basically, the cooler you keep your card, the longer it'll last.I can't help but think that the people who will end up buying Titan aren't going to care about longevity. If you're a person buying 1-4 $1000 card(s) I highly doubt that person would keep them for longer than they're the best.
    Reply
  • utroz 04 March 2013 17:37
    One of the major limiting factors in overclocking titan is the power limit, stock titan only allows it to be adjusted 6% over stock however users have already found a way around it and are getting better results. source http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?285203-XS-GTX-TITAN-Owners-Club&p=5174756&viewfull=1#post5174756
    Reply
  • alidan 04 March 2013 22:38
    s3anisterI can't help but think that the people who will end up buying Titan aren't going to care about longevity. If you're a person buying 1-4 $1000 card(s) I highly doubt that person would keep them for longer than they're the best.
    keep in mind that titan has cuda, and that sli has its problems with applications and games.

    a single card option is always preferable to 2 cards.

    and this offers near 2 680 in single card performance.

    Reply
  • uhh3000 05 March 2013 00:38
    alidankeep in mind that titan has cuda, and that sli has its problems with applications and games. a single card option is always preferable to 2 cards. and this offers near 2 680 in single card performance.
    Well, you can always get a 690, which IS two 680's on a single card, and generally outperforms the Titan
    Reply
  • hannibal 05 March 2013 02:17
    Allso Titan will drop it speed when it gets too hot, so this may allow Titan to run longer time in higher speed. But yeah, without woltage mods, the Titan is guite much in its upper ceiling.
    Reply
  • alidan 05 March 2013 04:13
    uhh3000Well, you can always get a 690, which IS two 680's on a single card, and generally outperforms the Titan
    yea its a single slot, but from what i understand it also shares the same problems as sli between 2 680s, the only advantage is that it only uses one slot.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 08 March 2013 01:38
    alidankeep in mind that titan has cuda, and that sli has its problems with applications and games. a single card option is always preferable to 2 cards. and this offers near 2 680 in single card performance.
    SLI rarely has issues and Titan is generally very far from two 680s in performance. Tom's and many other such sites did reviews that demonstrate this.

    Current reviews also are mostly not very positive for it's non-gaming applications.

    Also, I don't see how any of this is relevant to the post that you replied to.
    Reply
  • alidan 08 March 2013 13:45
    blazorthonSLI rarely has issues and Titan is generally very far from two 680s in performance. Tom's and many other such sites did reviews that demonstrate this.Current reviews also are mostly not very positive for it's non-gaming applications.Also, I don't see how any of this is relevant to the post that you replied to.
    i think my origional point was that there is an application for it outside of i have disposable income and want the fastest
    Reply