Tom's Guide: 17 Windows Explorer Extensions & Replacements

Windows Explorer is the fundamental file and folder management and navigation system for the Windows GUI, and has evolved over the many iterations of the Windows operating system. While many users are fine with Explorer's performance features (others would say design quirks), there are always power users trying to get more out of their interface. As a result, there are a lot of custom extensions, toolbars, and other add-ons to Windows Explorer, as well as entire programs such as Total Commander or Xplorer2 that aim to be total replacements of Windows' built in file and folder manager. Here are a few of our favorite picks for Windows Explorer extensions, as well as a few Explorer replacements worth taking a look at.17 Windows Explorer Extensions & Replacements