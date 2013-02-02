Trending

Abee Launches Two New Cube PC Cases

Desktop PC cases generally all follow the same style in that they're usually big, rectangular boxes. So, when we see something that doesn't really fit in with what we're used to seeing every day, it tends to pique our curiosity.

 

Abee this week launched a new series of cube-shaped PC cases. Dubbed the ACubic CP330 and ACubic CP730, the cases are mini-ITX and micro-ATX respectively. According to TechPowerUp, the ACubic CP330 boasts one 5.25-inch bay and one 3.5/2.5-inch bay, a 120 mm front intake fan, and support for a 92 mm rear exhaust. You can pack in a GPU up to 200mm in length and a cooler no taller than 55mm.

 

The CP730 packs a little more in, boasting one 5.25-inch bay and three 3.5/2.5-inch bays, and support for graphics cards up to 270mm in length and coolers up to 75mm tall. With more space inside, you're probably thinking the CP730 has got to be bigger and you'd be right. While the CP330 measures 229mm wide by 249mm deep by 229mm tall, the CP730 measures in at 269mm by 318mm by 249mm.

Both cases feature a unique checkered pattern on the front and are available in black on black, silver on silver, or silver on black. It's this detail that really makes these cases stand out from others on the market.

Unfortunately, no word on pricing or release for North America, but we'll keep you posted.

  • shadowfamicom 02 February 2013 23:16
    I actually really like the white and black checker thing. Went to the case makers site and saw pictures and the white is much much more bold then Tom's pictures let on. It has a whole Alice in Wonderland thing going on, if this comes to NA for a decent price I might make a really cool themed case with this!
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 02 February 2013 23:38
    A bigger cube with more fan vents would've been perfect for a water cooling setup.
    Reply
  • ikyung 03 February 2013 00:10
    Haven't heard about Abee in the news outlet in a while. They remind me of Lian Li and Silverstone fused together.
    Reply
  • calmstateofmind 03 February 2013 01:01
    ¡me gusto mucho!
    Reply
  • leandrodafontoura 03 February 2013 04:47
    This is a seriouslly ugly case
    Reply
  • shafe88 03 February 2013 05:00
    leandrodafontouraThis is a seriouslly ugly caseTotally agreed, ugly case for a pretty penny.
    Reply
  • cobra5000 03 February 2013 14:09
    Eww! The Joker or Two-Face might like the these.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 03 February 2013 14:53
    Reminds me of my old P4 Northwood 2.8->3.5 system with 2 cases clamshelled, two PSU's, two monitors, 10 hard drives, etc. Great comp until I had to move ):
    Reply
  • shadow_city 03 February 2013 16:11
    Installing a black optical drive will really stand out from the checkerboard pattern...
    Reply
  • 03 February 2013 16:54
    My bet is they'll sell a DVD drive as an option to match the case
    Reply