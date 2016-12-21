Acer’s New Aspire C AIO Is Ultra-Thin, Not Very Powerful

Acer announced a new lot of thin and light all-in-one (AIO) PCs, the Aspire C series. The new systems are aimed at consumers looking for the thinnest-possible AIO, but they aren’t equipped to handle much more than basic everyday computing tasks with low-end CPUs, DDR3 memory, and HDD storage.
The Aspire C series includes two models so far: the AC22-720-UR11 and the AC24-760-UR11, which feature 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch displays, respectively. The smaller model (AC22) is considered the entry level, with an Intel Celeron J3160 quad core processor, 4GB of DDR3L SDRAM, and a 500GB HDD. The AC24 features an Intel Core i3-6100U, in addition to double the RAM and storage capacity (8GB and 1TB, respectively) of the smaller version.
Both of the new Aspire C AIOs feature two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, in addition to audio in and out jacks and a gigabit Ethernet port. They can both also connect to the internet with 802.11ac Wi-Fi.
The displays are also decidedly minimalist, with both models sporting a 1920 x 1080 active matrix TFT display. A webcam sits on the top of the thin bezel. Neither model offers a touchscreen. People who value performance over thinness will probably want to look elsewhere, but if someone's shopping based only on the product's size and they don't require a lot from their computers, the new Aspire C AIOs could be worth looking into.
The Acer Aspire C series is available now from the company’s website. The AC22 rings up for $450, and the AC24 is priced at $700.
|Product
|Acer Aspire C AC22-720-UR11
|Acer Aspire C AC24-760-UR11
|Processor
|Intel Celeron J3160
|Intel Core i3-6100U
|Memory
|4GB (1 x 4GB) DDR3L
|8GB (2 x4GB) DDR3L
|Storage
|500GB HDD
|1TB HDD
|Ports
|- USB 3.0 x 2- USB 2.0 x 2- Mic In- Audio Out
|Networking
|- Gigabit Ethernet- 802.11ac Wireless
|Dimensions
|13.3 x 19.6 x 0.31 inches
|14.3 x 21.5 x 0.31 inches
|MSRP
|$449.99
|$699.99