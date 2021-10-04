Acer's Windows 11 Laptops Will Launch Tomorrow

Microsoft is about to officially launch Windows 11 , and in tandem Acer is rolling out three new laptops alongside the new operating system. They are the Aspire Vero, which uses post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and chassis; the Swift 5, an update to the company’s thin and light design; and the Nitro 5 budget gaming laptop.



The Aspire Vero, starting at $699.99, is made partially of post-consumer recycled plastic. Specifically, 30% of the plastic in the chassis and 50% post-consumer on the keycaps. Acer claims that the material in the chassis will help save 21% in carbon dioxide emissions when compared to laptops of a similar size made of 100% virgin plastic.

The Vero has a… let’s call it somewhat distinct design, with a gray cover with yellow speckles. I don't mind it from the photos Acer provided, but the company refers to it as "eco-iconic," which is a bit overboard. The keyboard has the R and E keys highlighted in yellow and reversed, which is supposed to highlight thinking about recycling and reducing waste. But mostly it looks like a six-year-old hand wrote them on a lemonade stand sign.

The Vero will include up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and a 15.6-inch 1080p, IPS display, as well as both USB Type-C and Type-A, HDMI 2.0 and Intel Wi-Fi 6. That model will cost $899.99, while a cheaper version with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD will come later in the month for $699.99.

Acer is also adding a new Swift 5, (model number SF514-55TA), which will be its first running Windows 11. It weighs 2.29 pounds thanks to a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis, and will run on up to an Intel Core i7 processor. It also features a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display with narrow bezels for a 90% screen-to-body-ratio. It will start at $1,099.99.

