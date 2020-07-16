Acer Intros Three XZ2 High Refresh Rate Gaming Monitors with Friendly Prices

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, perhaps you may want to consider taking a look at one of Acer's new ZX2 gaming displays. These monitors will come in three sizes -- 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch, each with their own unique specs.

The two biggest displays, the XZ322QU and XZ272 come with QHD panels capable of refreshing at 165 Hz, making them the displays to strive for. But if you're on a budget and want something that still games well, the XZ242Q might be a good option at FullHD (1920 x 1080) with a 144 Hz refresh rate, especially considering it cuts quite a bit off the price tag.

XZ322QU XZ272 XZ242Q Size 31.5-inch 27-inch 23.6-inch Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) QHD (2560 x 1440) FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type VA VA VA Refresh Rate 165 Hz 165 Hz 144 Hz Brightness 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits HDR DisplayHDR 400 DisplayHDR 400 DisplayHDR 400 Curve 1500R 1500R 1500R Adaptive-Sync Freesync Freesync Freesync Price $449.99 $259.99 $199.99

But if you ask us, it looks like the sweet spot in the range is the mid-tier XZ272, as it comes in at 27 inches, has an appropriate resolution for its size, and tops that off with respectable supporting specs. At only $60 more than the 24-inch variant you get a lot extra, but you will have to take into consideration that it'll also be harder to drive than the smaller display, so you'll have to consider for a more expensive graphics card in your budget too.

(Image credit: Acer)

Regardless, all the monitors come with a 1500R curve and VA panels that have a peak brightness of up to 400 nits and they all support AMD Freesync for smooth, stutter and tear-free gameplay.

All the monitors also come with stands that support swiveling, height adjustments, and tilting so that they can be set up to perfect the ergonomics of your setup.

The XZ322QU, XZ272, and XZ242Q are available immediately.