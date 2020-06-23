Starting With an Updated Helios 300, Acer Will Drop a New Gaming Laptop Per Month

Among the new thin and lights, desktops and monitors, Acer announced its upcoming laptop lineup for 2020 at its Next @ Acer virtual press event. They mostly seem to be updates on existing models, with a heavy focus on Intel’s 10th Gen Core H mobile processors and Nvidia’s RTX GPUs, plus 144Hz and above IPS displays. Four new laptops in total -- the Predator Helios 300, Predator Helios 700, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7 -- are coming this year, with Acer releasing one laptop per month starting in July and ending in October.



Predator Helios 300 Predator Helios 700 Predator Triton 300 Nitro 7 CPU 10th Gen Intel Core H Intel Core i7-10875H OR Intel Core i9-10980HK 10th Gen Intel Core H 10th Gen Intel Core H GPU Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Max-Q Nvidia RTX 2070 Super OR Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Max-Q Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Memory Up to 32GB 2933MHz DDR4 Up to 64GB 2933MHz DDR4 Not revealed Up to 32GB 2933MHz DDR4 Display 240 Hz 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 IPS 144Hz 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 IPS G-Sync 240 Hz 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 IPS 144Hz 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 IPS Storage Up to 2 x PCIe NVMe SSD, up to 2TB HDD Up to 2 x PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 3 x M.2 SSD Up to 3 x M.2 SSD Release Date Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Starting Price $1,199.99 $2,399.99 $1,299.99 $999.99

The Predator Helios is still Acer’s bread-and-butter gaming laptop brand, with two new models coming this year in the form of the Predator Helios 300 and the Predator Helios 700. Of the two, the 700 is generally the more powerful (and the more expensive), though the 300 does have one unique advantage in a higher refresh display.

Both laptops will use 10th Gen Intel Core H CPUs, though Acer only announced specific processor options for the Helios 700. According to the company, Predator Helios 700 owners will be able to choose between an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU. As for GPUs, the Predator Helios 300 comes equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, while the Helios 700 has options for either a full-sized RTX 2070 Super or a full-sized RTX 2080 Super.



The Helios 300 and Helios 700 also both use 2933MHz DDR4 memory, with the 300 offering up to 32GB and the 700 doubling that to up to 64GB. Both laptops also use PCIe NVMe SSDs, with each including up to two. 300 owners can also add on an optional HDD, with up to 2TB of storage.



Each laptop also has an FHD IPS screen, though they specialize in different areas. The Helios 300 has a 240Hz 15.6 inch screen, while the Helios 700 has a 144Hz 17.3 inch screen with G-Sync.

The Predator Helios 300 will be the first to market, coming out this July with a starting price of $1,199.99, while the Predator Helios 700 will hit store shelves in August with a starting price of $2,399.99.



Acer is also updating its thin gaming laptop line with the Predator Triton 300. This laptop shares many of the same specs as the Predator Helios 300, but shrinks them down into 0.8 inches thick, 4.63-pound form factor. Aside from the size, the Triton also ditches the Helios 300’s optional HDD in favor of offering up to 3 M.2 SSDs, but is the same in most other respects. The only other notable difference is that, while we know how much RAM the Helios 300 comes with, Acer has yet to reveal the Triton 300’s memory capabilities.

The Predator Triton 300 will release in September 2020 at a starting price of $1,299.99



Finally, Acer gave audiences a look at its next budget laptop, the Nitro 7. Like the Triton 300, it also has a 0.8 inch thick shell, though it’s a bit heavier at 5.51 pounds. It uses a 10th Gen Intel Core H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also has up to 32GB of 2933MHz DDR4 RAM, up to 3 M.2 SSDs and a 144Hz 15.6 inch FHD IPS display.

The Acer Nitro 7 will release last, coming out this October for a starting price of $999.99