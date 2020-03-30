Trending

Acer Ryzen 4000 Swift 3 and Aspire 5 Get Prices, Launch Dates

Ryzen ultraportables are on the way.

Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 4000 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer is bringing AMD's Ryzen 4000 U-series processors to its laptops this spring.  The Acer Swift 3 with a Ryzen 7 4700U will start at $629.99 in April, while the Acer Aspire 5 equipped with a Ryzen 5 4500U will start  at $519.99 in June.

Acer Swift 3Acer Aspire 5
CPUUp to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8C/16T)Up to AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (6C/12T)
GPURadeon GraphicsRadeon Graphics
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR4xUp to 24GB
StorageUp to 512GB PCIe SSDUp to 1TB PCIe SSD, Up to 2TB HDD
Display14-inch, 1920 x 108015.6-inch, 1920 x 1080
Weight2.6 poundsUndisclosed
BatteryUp to 11.5 hoursUndisclosed
Starting Price$629.99$519.99
AvailabilityAprilJune

In a release, Acer said the Swift 3 will be 2.6 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, have a 14-inch FHD display and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. When we saw the machine at CES 2020, Acer said it would go up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Acer Aspire 5

Acer Aspire 5 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer didn't disclose the size of the Aspire 5, but said in a release it will go up to 24GB of RAM with a 1TB PCIe SSD or 2TB HDD. It will have a 15.6-inch FHD screen.

Both laptops are clamshells. We expect to see more Ryzen laptops start to release to market over the next few months.