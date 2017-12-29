Trending

Adata XPG Announces Infarex RGB-Lit Mouse And Pad Combo

By ADATA 

It might sound like a tax software, but Infarex is actually the name Adata chose for its newest gaming peripherals: the M10 mouse and R10 mousepad.

Believe it or not, the gaming mouse market today is saturated to the point that a new mousepad might actually be more exciting than a new mouse, so let’s start with the Infarex R10. This new mousepad is an RGB-lit, single-surface pad of medium size (350mm x 250mm). Design-wise, the bit of orange colored metal at the cable connection point adds just a bit of flair to what’s otherwise merely a black piece of plastic. The RGB lighting runs around the edge of the pad and has nine lighting modes, including seven static colors, pulse, and rainbow. The lighting modes are toggled by tapping the mousepad at the marked spot.

What’s an RGB-lit mousepad without an RGB-lit mouse to go with it? The Infarex M10 is Adata’s latest RGB gaming mouse. Externally, it is like most modern right-handed, FPS-centric gaming mice with a five-button layout and the de-facto intellimouse shape. We don’t know anything about the sensor except that it is a 3200 DPI optical one. In a day where 1,000Hz “ultrapolling” has become the norm, the M10’s polling rate is listed as only 125Hz. The mouse is advertised as having “full RGB” lighting, but Adata didn’t detail how it is controlled. It didn’t say whether or not the mouse required drivers, either.

The Infarex M10 and R10 will only be available together in a combo pack, but pricing and availability weren’t announced. RGB-lit mousepads were a novelty only a few years ago. Today, they are hardly ubiquitous, but there’s a lot more choice on the market. Still, they are a luxury that most choose not to spend on as ones from big names, such as Razer or Corsair, can cost up to $60. Pricing will therefore be crucial for the Infarex combo.

ProductAdata Infarex M10
Sensor TypeOptical
DPI800/1600/2400/3200
Buttons5
Lighting EffectsFull RGB Color
InterfaceUSB 2.0
Dimensions(L x W x H)68 x 120 x 35mm
Weight145g
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • milkod2001 29 December 2017 17:32
    Put RGB strips on your dick to be complete.Gotta have it everywhere.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 29 December 2017 19:17
    Doesn't look like they put much thought into the design of the mouse pad. I can see a mouse cable easily getting snagged on that hunk of metal/plastic at top. Why not have the power connector off to the side? Why can't the power cord connector be smaller?

    I am just waiting on someone to come out with a keyboard and mouse that have an RGB braided USB cable! Now that would be sweet! :)
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 29 December 2017 21:53
    or plug the mouse into the mousepad so that you don't have to find another USB port.
    Reply