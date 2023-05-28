2TB SSD For PS5 Drops to $99 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, the Adata Premium 2TB SSD for PS5 has been marked down to $99. It usually goes for around $149, so this offer saves users $50 off the going rate. As of writing, this discount is scheduled to expire at the end of 5/28/2023. Overall, this is a fairly powerful SSD and today’s discount only sweetens the deal.

This offer applies only to the 2TB capacity but it also comes in a 1TB edition. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7400/6800 Mbps. If you’re looking to specifically upgrade the storage on your PlayStation 5, check out our list of best PS5 SSDs to see what else is available on the market.

Both of the drives in this line make use of an InnoGrit IG5236A1 controller and are compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces. The Adata Premium 2TB SSD for PS5 uses 3D NAND flash. For an SSD in its class, the Adata Premium makes for a worthy investment as it provides a serious upgrade performance-wise compared to others in the same price range.

This SSD is also supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Adata that voids should the drive reach 1480 TBW. It has an estimated MTBF of 2,000,000 hours. It’s also covered by Newegg’s 30-day return policy.

