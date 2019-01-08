Alphacool Brings New Life to Expandable AIOs

Alphacool has just launched its latest Eisbaer Extreme Liquid 280 all-in-one liquid-cooler at CES 2019. A combination of multiple stand-alone parts from the company’s best lines and a few new ones too.

This expandable CPU liquid cooler comes complete with, an Eisblock XPX CPU block, that’ll fit all modern day Intel and AMD sockets, a 280mm NexXxos 45mm deep radiator, a brand new pump/res combo unit based off of a redesign of the Eispump with a fillport (although it comes prefilled), and two Be Quiet! Silent Wings 3 140mm fans to push a dependable 1.84mm H2O through that rad, pumping out 31 dBa of noise. And the party piece? It’s all enclosed in a single aluminum housing, for easy installation. Total measurements are 385.5 x 156 x 64 mm.

On top of that Alphacool are using flexible PVC tubing on the Eisbaer unit, featuring all new quick-lock closure fittings, allowing for quick and easy expansion of your loop later down the line. All the liquid-cooling components are made from copper, with the only exception being the nickel plated copper found on the bottom of the CPU block.

Radiator Fan Swapping?

We asked about whether it’s possible to change out those two Silent Wings 3 fans, and although it is doable, it’s not something Alphacool states would be easy or recommended.

It’s available now for £226 or $287 via Aquatuning’s online store, but there is no word of a bigger global release to follow.