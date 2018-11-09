AMD's Latest Drivers Iron Out Problems With Hitman 2, Battlefield V

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

AMD released new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 drivers today to improve support for Hitman 2, Fallout 76, Battlefield V and other titles.

Of those three games named above, only Battlefield V is currently available, and that's only as pre-release software made available to Origin Access Premier subscribers. But it won't take long for these games to reach the masses. Hitman 2 debuts on November 13, Fallout 76 on November 14 and Battlefield V on November 15. Releasing these drivers now can help make sure AMD graphics card owners actually install them in time for the games' launch and will also give the company a chance to identify problems with the drivers so it can further improve support for the titles when they debut.

AMD quantified the performance improvements in Hitman 2 and Battlefield V with the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 drivers instead of the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 release. Most people are unlikely to notice the gains--Hitman 2 saw a 3 percent increase on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics cards, while Battlefield V saw 8 percent and 9 percent improvements with Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX 580 (8GB) cards at 1080p, respectively.

The new driver also includes some fixes for other titles. AMD said that it resolved a problem with the Radeon Overlay on the Windows 10 October 2018 Update that caused instability and game crashes... not that not that anyone will be affected by that bug. It also fixed issues with Assassin's Creed Origins, Wolfenstein II and Strange Brigade that resulted in crashes or graphical oddities.

The new drivers have some known issues, though, including one that can prevent the Radeon Overlay from working on systems with multiple displays while playing Battlefield V. AMD said that "some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off" and that Vega graphics cards "may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle."

You can find the full patch notes as well as download links for the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 drivers on AMD's website.