Popular U.S. retailer Newegg has listed the brand new second-generation Epyc Rome processors, which AMD revealed yesterday. The core-heavy EPYC 7002-series server CPUs are currently listed as out of stock. But Newegg's listing offers us insight on pricing.

Credit: Newegg

By the sheer number of Epyc Rome parts, it's evident that AMD plans to battle Intel on every segment of the enterprise market. We see entry-level Epyc chips starting at eight cores, in-between models ranging from 12 to 48 cores and the flagship SKUs at a whopping 64 cores. Although AMD was keen to show off Epyc Rome's very attractive attributes at the launch event yesterday, the chipmaker didn't reveal the official pricing for the processors.

Epyc Rome Specs and Prices

Epyc Rome SKUs

Cores / Threads

Base / Boost (GHz)

L3 Cache (MB)

TDP (W)

Newegg Price

7742

64 / 128

2.25 / 3.4

256

225

$7,219.99

7702

64 / 128

2.0 / 3.35

256

200

$6,649.99

7642

48 / 96

2.3 / 3.2

256

225

$4,969.99

7552

48 / 96

2.2 / 3.3

192

200

$4,189.99

7542

32 / 64

2.9 / 3.4

128

225

$3,529.99

7502

32 / 64

2.5 / 3.35

128

180

$2,699.99

7452

32 / 64

2.35 / 3.35

128

155

$2,099.99

7402

24 / 48

2.8 / 3.35

128

180

$1,849.99

7352

24 / 48

2.3 / 3.2

128

155

$1,399.99

7302

16 / 32

3.0 / 3.3

128

155

$1,019.99

7282

16 / 32

2.8 / 3.2

64

120

$674.99

7272

12 / 24

2.6 / 3.2

64

120

$649.99

7262

8 / 16

3.2 / 3.4

128

155

$599.99

7252

8 / 16

3.1 / 3.2

64

120

$499.99

Single-Socket SKUs

7702P

64 / 128

2.0 / 3.35

256

200

$4,599.99

7502P

32 / 64

2.5 / 3.35

128

180

$2,399.99

7402P

24 / 48

2.8 / 3.35

128

180

$1,299.99

7302P

16 / 32

3.0 / 3.3

128

155

$859.99

7232P

8 / 16

2.8 / 3.2

32

120

$469.99



Although Newegg's listings could just be placeholders, they do present us with a general idea of what we can expect in terms of pricing. The entry-level Epyc chips start at eight cores and are priced between $470 and $600. The 16-core models start at $675 and go up to $1,020, while the 24-core chips vary between $1,400 and $1,850. The 32-core parts cost between $2,100 and $3,530, and the 48-core SKUs have price tags between $4,190 and $4,970. As for the flagship 64-core models, Newegg listed them between $6,650 and $7,220 . Many would agree that pricing is extremely competitive. Where else would you get a 64-core enterprise-grade processor for under $10,000?

AMD has already shaken up the mainstream market with its Ryzen 3000-series processors. With these prices, the chipmaker will undoubtedly do the same in the enterprise market with Epyc Rome. We've reached out to Newegg to find out when it's expected to have the new Epyc chips in stock, and we'll update this article if the retailer gets back to us.