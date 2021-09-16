AMD Adds its Game Bundle to Standalone RX 6900 XT Purchases

Last week, AMD launched its 'Raise the Game' Bundle that includes Far Cry 6, Resident Evil Village, and a three-month trial of Xbox game pass if you purchase a qualifying AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon RX 6000 series GPU together. Now AMD is expanding its bundle to include one of the Best GPUs, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, as a standalone purchase, meaning you don't have to buy a qualified Ryzen CPU with the GPU to be eligible for AMD's new game bundle.

The new qualification applies to all Radeon RX 6900 XT models as well, including both AIB and reference designs, with either air cooling or liquid cooling. You will receive both Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village, but not the three-month trial of Xbox game pass that's reserved for other qualifying purchases.

Despite AMD making this game bundle more appealing to RX 6900 XT buyers, availability is still sparse, keeping prices high. Current 6900 XT prices are still in the $2000 range or higher, which is still far beyond the card's typical MSRP of $1500. So if do buy AMD's flagship card, at least you'll be getting $100 of video games bundled with it.

AMD will offer this game bundle from today until December 31st, 2021, and the redemption period for all games will end on January 29th, 2022. The bundle is available for North America and Western Europe at participating retailers.