AMD and Nvidia Join Supercomputer-Powered Fight Against Coronavirus

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMD and Nvidia have joined the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing (HPC) consortium -- an initiative started by the White House meant to make supercomputers accessible to researchers who are trying to combat the coronavirus.

The initiative kicked off two weeks ago, when the total power available tallied 330 PetaFLOPS. Now, with AMD and Nvidia as new members, the power figure has jumped up to 402 PetaFLOPS, spanned over 3.5-million CPU cores and 41,000 GPUs.

The following lists all the HPC consortium partners:

IBM

Amazon Web Services

AMD

Google Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft

Nvidia

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

University of Illinois

University of Texas at Austin

University of California - San Diego

Carnegie Mellon University

University of Pittsburgh

Indiana University

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Argonne National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center

Sandia National Laboratories

XSEDE

Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC)

Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC)

San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)

National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA)

Indiana University Pervasive Technology Institute (IUPTI)

Open Science Grid (OSG)

National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)

NASA

Latest projects the consortium is working on includes exploring binding and fusion mechanisms of COVID-19 spike proteins with molecular dynamics simulations. This research is relevant as finding a molecule that is able to bind to the protein spikes is key to blocking the virus from being able to bind to human lung cells, thus preventing infection.

But supercomputers, corporations and universities aren't the only ones using technology to battle COVID-19. You can do it too by putting your own computer to work with Folding@Home or fighting coronavirus with a Raspberry Pi.