Alleged AMD RX 7700 and RX 7800 GPU Performance Leaked

Renowned hardware leaker All_The_Watts!! has published alleged benchmark results of AMD's upcoming performance-mainstream RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 graphics cards in 3DMark Time Spy. The performance numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, but for what it is worth, both products show performance in line with that of their would-be competitors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally null 3DMark Time Spy Average ~ Maximum Radeon RX 7700* 15465 Radeon RX 7800* 18197 Radeon RX 6800 XT 17098 ~ 24934 Radeon RX 6800 14503 ~ 20239 Radeon RX 6700 XT 11970 ~ 15087 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 20437 ~ 25898 GeForce RTX 4070 16372 ~ 21065 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB 12836 ~ 15000

*Leaked data

If the numbers are to be believed, AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7700 scores 15,465 points in 3DMark Time Spy, which puts it comfortably ahead of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (which scores 12,836 on average, but achieves 15,000 on higher-end machines) and AMD's own Radeon RX 6700 XT (which hits 11,970 on average and can get to 15,087 in a high-performance PC).

As for AMD's alleged Radeon RX 7800, it scores 18,197 points on an unknown testbed. Assuming that we are dealing with a high-end machine, then the graphics card cannot even beat the Radeon RX 6800 (which scores 14,503 on average, but reaches 20,239 on a high-performance system).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @All_The_Watts!!/Twitter) (Image credit: @All_The_Watts!!/Twitter)

Based on the latest rumors, AMD will use its Navi 32 graphics processor with up to 3840 stream processors (60 compute units) for both Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800-series products. Of course, exact specifications of these products are unknown since they are expected to be released in late August and many things could change.

It should be kept in mind that even if we are dealing with performance numbers obtained on pre-production samples of AMD's Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 graphics cards, we do not know configurations of testbeds and we have no idea how well optimized AMD's current drivers for these GPUs are. That said, it is plausible that AMD's final versions of Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 will be faster than the current samples. We'll of course have to wait for our own testing of AMD's upcoming performance mainstream Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards to find out if they'll earn spots on our best graphics card list.