AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is Available in Germany

Although AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE was expected to be a product available exclusively in China, yesterday AMD published its recommended prices for the U.S., which means that the product could be coming to North America, too. As it turns out, the Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition can be obtained in Germany, but (for now?) only inside a gaming PC assembled by Memory PC.

For now, Memory PC is AMD's exclusive partner for selling the Radeon RX 7900 GRE in Germany. Still, the board is only available as part of its AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-based gaming desktops, not separately. At this point, it is unclear whether the Radeon RX 7900 GRE will be available separately in Germany over time. Still, at least for now, it is exclusively available in PCs from only one maker.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is based on the Navi 31 GPU with 5120 stream processors enabled and running at 1.27 GHz – 2.245 GHz, a GPU configuration that is very similar to that of the Radeon RX 7900 XT and offers compute performance of 26 – 46 FP32 TFLOPS, down from 32 – 51.6 FP32 TFLOPS in case of the RX 7900 XT, which is one of the best graphics cards available today. This cut-down GPU draws considerably less power and is rated for a 260W TDP, enabling AMD's partners to offer more compact add-in boards based on this design.

Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE comes with a significantly cut-down memory subsystem as it only has four active memory controller dies (MCDs) and therefore comes with 64MB of Infinity Cache as well as 16GB of 18 GT/s GDDR6 memory connected to the GPU using a 256-bit memory interface. As a result, the Infinity Cache bandwidth of the RX 7900 GRE is reduced to 2.25 GB/s, whereas the memory bandwidth is reduced to 576 MB/s).

Regarding performance, we can expect Radeon RX 7900 GRE to be very close to the Radeon RX 7900 XT in workloads that depend on compute horsepower. However, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE's performance may be considerably lower in games and settings demanding high memory bandwidth. Essentially, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE will likely lag behind the Radeon RX 7900 XT in scenarios involving high resolutions and/or advanced antialiasing algorithms.

Meanwhile, at $649, AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE can be a good choice for those with a display featuring a 2560x1440 or lower resolution.