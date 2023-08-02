AMD Readies Radeon Pro W7600, W7500 Single-Slot GPUs

AMD's Radeon Pro W7600 and W7500 (via VideoCardz) are seemingly on our doorsteps. The duo of Navi 33-based workstation graphics cards won't vie for a spot on the list of best graphics cards for gaming. However, they'll offer professional users the power of RDNA 3 with an entry-level (for workstations, anyway) price tag.



According to the leak, the Radeon Pro W7600, like its mainstream Radeon RX 7600 counterpart, features the full Navi 33 die with 32 compute units and 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit interface. The Radeon Pro W7600 delivers a peak single-precision (FP32) performance of 20 TFLOPS, slightly lower than the Radeon RX 7600's 21.75 TFLOPs. The 18 Gbps GDDR6 enables the Radeon Pro W7600 to offer an identical memory bandwidth of 288 GB/s as the consumer-focused Radeon RX 7600. However, AMD also restricted the Radeon Pro W7600 to a TBP limit of 130W, 35W beneath the Radeon RX 7600. As a result, the Pro variant makes do with a single 6-pin PCIe power connector, unlike the mainstream version that demands an 8-pin PCIe power connector.



The Radeon Pro W7500 meanwhile comes with trimmed down Navi 33 silicon with only 28 compute units out of the maximum 32. More importantly, AMD limits the GPU to just a 70W TBP. The reduced configuration has the Radeon Pro W7500 offering just 12 TFLOPs of FP32 performance. The bright side is that the graphics card doesn't rely on any external power connectors and still has a similar memory configuration to the Radeon Pro W7600, except with slower GDDR6 memory. AMD has slapped 11 Gbps GDDR6 on the Radeon Pro W7500, landing the memory bandwidth to 176 GB/s, 39% lower than the Radeon Pro W7600.

Radeon Pro W7600 and Radeon Pro W7500 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Radeon Pro W7600 Radeon Pro W7500 Radeon Pro W6600 Architecture RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 2 Lithography TSMC 6nm TSMC 6nm TSMC 7nm Compute Units & Ray Accelerators 32 28 28 AI Accelerators 64 56 28 Peak Single-Precision Performance (FP32)) 20 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS 10 TFLOPS GDDR6 Memory 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB Memory Speed 18 Gbps 11 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Total Board Power (TBP) 130W 70W 130W DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR 10 2.1 UHBR 10 1.4a HBR 3 AV1 HW. Encoding Yes Yes No SEP At Launch $599 $429 $649

Compared to the existing Radeon Pro W6600, the Radeon Pro W7600 provides double the FP32 performance and 29% higher memory bandwidth at the same 130W TBP. In contrast, the Radeon Pro W7500 brings 20% more FP32 performance at a 46% lower TBP. However, the biggest drawback is the debilitated memory system on the Radeon Pro W7500. The graphics card's memory bandwidth is 21% lower than the Radeon Pro W6600.



Geared toward the professional and workstation markets, the Radeon Pro W7600 and W7500 provide four DisplayPort 2.1 outputs with UHBR 10 support. It's a massive upgrade over the Radeon Pro W6600's DisplayPort 1.4a output with only HBR 3 support. Furthermore, the Navi 33-powered graphics cards arrive with AV1 hardware encoding, a feature not present on the Radeon Pro W6600.



Pricing-wise, the Radeon Pro W7600 will hit the market at $599, $50 less than the Radeon Pro W6600 while offering higher performance. As per AMD's price comparison, the Radeon Pro W7600, which outpaces the RTX A2000, is $47 cheaper. Meanwhile, the Radeon Pro W7500 will retail for $429, representing only a $5 saving over the T1000.



AMD will reportedly announce the Radeon Pro W7600 and W7500 tomorrow. And while the leaked slides divulged the specifications and pricing, it's unknown whether the two Navi 33 professional graphics cards will be available tomorrow or won't arrive until sometime later this year.