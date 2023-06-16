AMD Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ CPUs Bring 4x4 Motherboards to Life

ASRock Industrial has released two new motherboards, the 4X4-7735U/D5 and the 4X4-7535U/D5, which leverage AMD's Ryzen 7035 (Rembrandt-R) processors. Rembrandt-R, which sports Zen 3+ cores and RDNA 2 graphics, primarily targets laptops, but ASRock Industrial has brought the 6nm chips to a more convenient desktop format.

The 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5 belong to the 4x4 category. Their footprint measures 4.09 x 4.02 x 1.4 inches (10.4 x 10.2 x 3.6 cm), making them slightly larger than the typical Nano-ITX form factor. The 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5 are spitting images of each other, with matching specifications. As you might have guessed from the model names, the choice of processor is the only thing that separates the motherboards.

Given the timeframe of ASRock's release and Simply NUC's announcement, the 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5 may be the motherboards that are in the heart of the latter's Moonstone mini-PCs.

The 4X4-7735U/D5 comes with the Ryzen 7 7735U, which has an octa-core, 16-thread configuration with clock speeds up to 4.75 GHz. The onboard Radeon 680M sports 12 RDNA 2 CUs maxing at 2.2 GHz. The 4X4-7535U/D5 features a Ryzen 5 7535U — a hexa-core, 12-thread chip with a 4.55 GHz boost clock. The Radeon 660M incorporates six RDNA 2 CUs with a 1.9 GHz peak clock. Despite their differences, the Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U are 28W processors. They aren't very demanding thermal-wise, but ASRock Industrial still opted for active cooling on the 6nm processors.

The 4x4 motherboards arrive with a pair of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory slots. There is only DDR5-4800 support, but the dual-slot design allows up to 64GB of memory utilizing 32GB DDR5 memory modules. Due to the limited space, the motherboard has limited storage options. A standard PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot ensures the opportunity to use a speedy NVMe SSD with the 4X4-7735U/D5 or 4X4-7535U/D5. There's also a SATA III port for regular hard drives and SSDs.

Since there's no room for a PCIe expansion slot, Rembrandt-R's integrated RDNA 2 graphics engine drives the video outputs on the 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5. The motherboards deliver an HDMI 2.1 port supporting up to 7680 x 4320 at 60 Hz and a DisplayPort 1.4a output for 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz. Users can repurpose the two USB 4.0 Type-C ports into display outputs and connect up to four monitors.

The 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5 provide two wired Ethernet connections. The Realtek RTL8125BG manages the 2.5 Gigabit port, while the Realtek RTL8111EPV powers the standard Gigabit port with the DASH function. Neither motherboard comes with wireless connectivity, but they do have an empty M.2 2230 Key E PCIe x1 slot for wireless card combos.

The motherboard, which uses the Realtek ALC233 audio codec, only has one 3.5mm jack for headphones or microphones. ASRock Industrial positioned the different USB ports on the front and rear of the motherboard if there's even such a thing with the 4X4-7735U/D5 and 4X4-7535U/D5. Nonetheless, the motherboards sport two USB 4.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and two slower USB 2.0 ports. Other onboard connectors include the DC jack, a USB 2.0 header, and a COM header.

As spotted by hardware detective momomo_us, Newegg already has the two motherboards up for preorder. The 4X4-7735U/D5 retails for $630, while the 4X4-7535U/D5 sells for $480. The listed release date for the two motherboards is June 21, and purchases are limited to one unit per customer.