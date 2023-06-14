Zen 4 CPU Powers 4x4 Mini-PC With up to 64GB DDR5, 16TB Storage

Simply NUC has launched the new Moonstone mini-PC, powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 HS-series (Phoenix) and Ryzen 7035 (Rembrandt-R) processors. Leveraging the chipmaker's Zen 4 and Zen 3+ chips, the Moonstone is adept for gamers and professionals looking for a tiny device with lots of firepower.

Although billed as a 4x4 device, the Moonstone is slightly larger. The mini-PC measures 4.6 x 4.4 x 2.1 inches (117 x 112 x 54 mm), close enough to Simply NUC's advertised dimensions. It'll fit anywhere on your desk, or you can alternatively mount it to the back of your monitor via the standard VESA mount. Simply NUC offers three Moonstore variants to cater to its customers' needs. The base specifications are practically identical among the three models; however, the processor that powers each variant is different.

The Moonstone R9 (CBM3r9MS) is the flagship model consumers purchase for the best performance. The mini-PC features the Ryzen 9 7940HS (Phoenix), an octa-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with RDNA 2 graphics. With a cTDP between 35W and 54W, the Ryzen 9 7940HS operates with a 4 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz boost clock. The integrated Radeon 780M unit with 12 RDNA 2 CUs clocks up to 2.8 GHz.

Meanwhile, the Moonstone R7 (CBM3r7MS) and Moonstone R5 (CBM3r5MS) target consumers requiring an efficient mini-PC but not needing bleeding-edge computing or graphics performance. That's where AMD's Ryzen 7035-series processors figure in Simply NUC's devices. The Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U (Rembrandt-R) bring life to the Moonstone R7 and Moonstone R5, respectively. Both are Zen 3+ processors with a 28W TDP and integrated RDNA 2 graphics. The Ryzen 7 7735U wields eight cores, 16 threads with a 4.75 GHz boost clock, whereas the Ryzen 5 7535U is a hexa-core, 12-thread part boosting up to 4.55 GHz. The Ryzen 7 7735U has the Radeon 680M with 12 RDNA 2 CUs up to 2.2 GHz, and the Ryzen 5 7535U rocks the Radeon 660M with six RDNA 2 CUs peaking at 1.9 GHz.

Simply NUC Moonstone Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Moonstone R9 Moonstone R7 Moonstone R5 Processor Ryzen 9 7940HS Ryzen 7 7735U Ryzen 5 7535U Memory 8GB DDR5 8GB DDR5 8GB DDR5 Storage 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD SKU CBM3r9MS CBM3r7MS CBM3r5MS Price $939 $839 $699

With the processor options aside, the Moonstone has two DDR5 SO-DIMM memory slots, accepting up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. It delivers one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for storage to take advantage of the best SSDs. As for secondary storage, the device's limited spacing only allows for one 2.5-inch drive bay.

The Moonstone provides Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity. An Intel Ethernet I225-V controller is present to offer wired Internet networking with a 2.5-Gigabit connection. The mini-PC has two USB 4 Type-C ports at the rear of the device, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port at the front. It also features an integrated microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting your headphones.

Phoenix and Rembrandt-R possess a competent iGPU, sufficient to drive multiple displays. The Moonstone arrives with two HDMI 2.1 TMDS ports; however, consumers can repurpose the USB 4 Type-C (Alt-DP) ports for video output. As a result, this configuration is suitable for accommodating up to four 4K displays simultaneously or a single 8K display via the USB 4 Type-C port.

Simply NUC includes a 120W power adapter with the Moonstone R9 but a smaller 90W one for the Moonstone R7 and Moonstone R5 due to using Ryzen chips with a more modest power consumption.

(Image credit: Simply NUC)

The base configurations for the Moonstone include 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. However, consumers can customize the model of their choice with higher-specced hardware.

The Moonstone R9 starts at $939, while the Moonstone R7 and Moonstone R5 start at $839 and $699, respectively. Simply NUC backs the Moonstone with a three-year warranty. For an additional $149, customers can extend the warranty to five years. The Moonstone is available for preorder at Simply NUC's online store, with shipping scheduled for July.