AMD Responds To RX 7900 XTX 110C Hotspot Issues

AMD has released an official statement regarding the user reports of Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. In a nutshell, the chipmaker urges affected consumers to contact support.

Although the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the best graphics cards, MBA (Made By AMD) models appear to suffer from overheating. The reference design exhibited hotspots peaking up to 110 degrees Celsius; user feedback claims that the RDNA 3 graphics card shows this behavior even with the cooling fans at full throttle.

"We are aware that a limited number of users are experiencing unexpected thermal throttling on AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards (reference models made by AMD). Users experiencing unexpected thermal throttling of an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX should contact AMD Support (opens in new tab)," stated AMD in a statement to Tom's Hardware.

According to AMD, 110 degrees Celsius is the normal junction temperature for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. However, the current suspicion is uneven contact pressure from the cold plate could be causing the overheating problem on reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. Some user accounts claim that repasting or swapping the TIM for a thermal pad is a viable solution. Nonetheless, AMD's team is currently looking into the issue, whereas PowerColor started to collect user feedback to help in the investigation.

AMD hasn't provided a firm date on when we can expect guidance on the problem. In the meantime, the chipmaker has advised affected users to contact the company's support team. Many consumers have reportedly returned their Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards to AMD or the retailer.