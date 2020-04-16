AMD Ryzen 4000 Compatibility With 400-Series Motherboards Confirmed by Laptop Vendor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A representative from Schenker, who was promoting the brand's XMG Apex 15 laptop on Reddit, has inadvertedly revealed that AMD's upcoming Ryzen 4000-series (codename Vermeer) desktop CPUs will be backwards-compatible with existing 400-series motherboards.

Schenker built the XMG Apex 15 around the AM4 CPU socket and B450 chipset, which allows the gaming PC to leverage a desktop AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. Upgradeability is important in the best gaming laptops, and that's where the Schenker spokesman spilled the beans.

"The AM4 socket and B450 chipset are confirmed to be able to support future AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs," the rep wrote.

The B450 chipset is aimed at budget motherboards. Since it targets the lower-end, however, it might not be the most ideal chipset for 105W Ryzen chips. Still, the 65W models should play nice with the chipset.

IN a Q&A, Schenker's rep said that "it’s already been confirmed that AM4 socket and B450 chipset will be compatible with some (if not all) future Ryzen 4000 SKUs."

"As you might know from desktop mainboards, the B450 chipset was not meant to be run with the 105W tier SKUs, but the 65W SKUs all run perfectly fine," the rep said. "We expect this to repeat with Ryzen 4000."

Although Schenker only refers to the B450 chipset, we would expect the same level of compatibility with the X470 chipset as well. Of course, motherboard manufacturers will have to release new firmware to accommodate the future Zen 3 chips. Like always, new features will likely not be available on the older chipsets, like when Zen 2 brought in the PCIe 4.0 standard that isn't supported on the 400-series chipset.

It was long speculated that the Ryzen 4000-series chips would continue to slide into the AM4 socket. Although the Zen 3 parts will likely debut with the 600-series chipset, they were expected to work on the current 500-series motherboards. However, it's always good to get confirmation from a reliable source and a laptop vendor at that. AMD 400-series motherboard owners will be glad to know that AMD hasn't forgotten about them.

A recent DigiTimes report claimed that AMD planned to lift the curtains off the Ryzen 4000-series desktop processors at Computex 2020. Since the event has been pushed from May to September, it estimated the Ryzen 4000-series' release date as occurring in August or September.