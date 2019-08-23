Ryzen 5 3500 Specs Leak: Could Be New Budget CPU King

Hardware leaker TUM_APISAK, who has an impeccable track record, has leaked the core configuration and operating clocks for AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor.
The Ryzen 5 3500 first appeared last month in a EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing with a bunch of other unannounced Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) processors. TUM_APISAK has shed some light on the chip's specifications. The Ryzen 5 3500 is reportedly equipped with six cores and six threads, making it the first Ryzen 3000-series part to arrive without SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading). According to the leak, this AMD hexa-core processor has a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock. The previous EEC listing has the Ryzen 5 3500 with a 65W TDP (thermal design power).
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|MSRP
|Core i5-9600
|6 / 6
|3.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$213 - $224
|Core i5-9500
|6 / 6
|3.0 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$192 - $202
|Core i5-9400
|6 / 6
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$182
|Ryzen 5 3500*
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|16MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|?
*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed
There's a good chance that the Ryzen 5 3500 could be an OEM-only part similar to the Ryzen 5 2500X. However, it would be a shame if that happens, considering that the Ryzen 5 3500 has the necessary attributes to be an awesome budget processor. Judging from the chip's specifications, it's evident that the Ryzen 5 3500 was developed to compete against Intel's hexa-core, HyperThreading-less processors, such as the Core i5-9400, Core i5-9500 or Core i5-9600.
The Ryzen 5 3500 shares the same core and thread count and TDP as the trio of Intel Core i5 parts. In terms of operating clocks, the Ryzen 5 3500 is right in between the Core i5-9400 and Core i5-9500. However, we know that operating clocks can be deceptive, and you can't judge which chip is better without real-world testing. The Ryzen 5 3500 has more features in its favor like more cache and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory modules.
The Ryzen 5 3500 should have the upperhand in pricing. For reference, the Ryzen 5 3600 six-core, 12-thread part has a $199 MSRP so we can expect the Ryzen 5 3500 to have a considerably lower price tag. The rival Core i5-9400 has a $182 MSRP. If AMD can price the Ryzen 5 3500 between $150 and $185, the chip will undoubtedly disrupt the budget CPU market.
dont grt me wrong, id love to get this vs 3600 to reduce encoding efficiency when encoding exporting videos.
if i dont overclock my 1800x all cores to 3.9ghz it stutters or hitches (hard to explain) when using it
Thats a weird issue with your 1800x, ever thought about getting an RMA on it since its not able to run correctly within spec? Who knows, they may send you a Ryzen 3000 chip as a replacement :). Also yes, first gen Ryzen left some performance on the table, but its also quite cheap. As a place holder chip that works now, games now, can be overclocked and used now, for 80 dollars, its totally fine. As a comparison, a Ryzen 5 3600 is 199 dollars, or roughly 2.5 times the price of the Ryzen 5 1600, while offering at most, 30% more performance. Or to put it another way, you get 70% of the performance for 40% of the price. I honestly do think its worth buying the Ryzen 5 1600 at microcenter over just about anything else at this point. Then a year or two down the road when you can get a ryzen 3000 chip for a decent deal, you jump on that, and get a nice 30% single core performance upgrade (IPC and Clocks), and probably more cores, for relative peanuts. Then you can either sell the 1600 for 40 bucks or so, use it in a secondary rig, or use it for a family member, it wont be cutting edge but itll still be perfectly capable of web browsing or really anything else.
Seems fine at all core 3.92ghz ghz (base is something like 99.9mhz so I use 39.25 get about 3.92ghz) any higher just needs more voltage (a lot more) as well as heat just to get 4ghz so left it at 3.9ghz
If you don't want to mess with the cpu and most performance for low ish money I would only get the 2000X cpus as they run as fast out of the box (temperature permitting) for 3000 I guess 3600x (but price jump due to been new) if you overclock manually you can get the 1000 cpus within 5% of a 2000 cpu but not everyone wants to do that
My friend is offering some money for upgrade, so I probably going to get 3800x, 32gb ram (but 3600 but need to buy the right ram) 2060 super (from a 650 ti) and motherboard (probably ASUS ROG Strix X570-E)
I contune to use my h110i for the 3800x and the 3800x box cooler will go on the 1800x (should be capable of cooling it) at 3.8-3.9ghz