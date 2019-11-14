Alienware Confirms Ryzen 5 3500, Photoshoves it Into Intel Socket

(Image credit: Dell)

AMD's Ryzen 5 3500 is official. The chip is in the starting configurations of the new Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop and is listed on parent company Dell's website.

It is listed as being a 6-core chip with 16MB of L3 cache and a max boost clock of 4.1 GHz.

(Image credit: Dell)

There had been a number of rumors that the chip would launch in October, but that came and went without a peep.

As of this writing, the chip still isn't listed among the Ryzen 5 lineup on AMD's own website, though a spokesperson told Tom's Hardware that "OEMs are getting ready with the part" and that the listing would be updated when AMD officially announces it.



We reviewed the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, but with the newly released AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.



Perhaps more interesting (or at least more entertaining) than the chip's specs is the fact that the marketing materials on Dell's site shows a large image of what's clearly a motherboard with an Intel socket, and a Ryzen CPU intelligently Photoshopped on top of it.