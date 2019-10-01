AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Allegedly Launches October 5 for $155

by
4 Comments

Credit: M D ComputersCredit: M D Computers

M D Computers has listed the AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor for 11,199 Indian Rupees (INR), which roughly translates to $157.51. The Indian retailer will start to dispatch Ryzen 5 3500 orders on October 5, which suggests AMD could launch the processor on the specified date or even before.

The Ryzen 5 3500, along with Ryzen 5 3500X, are designed to challenge Intel's Core i5-9400F. Like the other Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) chips before them, the new duo are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm process.

ModelCores / Threads
Base Clock
Boost Clock
L3 CacheTDP
PCIe Lanes
Memory Support
MSRP
Core i5-9400F6 / 6
2.9 GHz4.1 GHz9MB65WPCIe 3.0 x 16
Dual DDR4-2666
$182
Ryzen 5 3500X*6 / 6
3.6 GHz4.1 GHz32MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 24
Dual DDR4-3200?
Ryzen 5 3500*6 / 6
3.6 GHz
4.1 GHz
16MB65W
PCIe 4.0 x 24
Dual DDR4-3200
?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

AMD is rumored to usher in both six-core, six-thread chips with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.. The primary difference between the X and non-X parts is the amount of L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 3500X allegedly sports 32MB of L3 cache while the Ryzen 5 3500 is limited to 16MB. Both processors are packed inside a 65W envelope and come with advanced features, such as native support for dual-channel DDR4-3200 sticks and 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

Credit: M D ComputersCredit: M D Computers

Early benchmarks reveal that the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. We don't expect that to change with the Ryzen 5 3500. Even though the non-X part only has half the L3 cache, the difference in performance should be very little. Strangely enough, JD.com has the Ryzen 5 3500X for $153.74 while M D Computers is listing the Ryzen 5 3500 for a $157.51. We can't wait to see AMD's official pricing for these chips.


