Ryzen 5 3500 Specs Leak: Could Be New Budget CPU King

by - Source: TUM_APISAK Twitter
Hardware leaker TUM_APISAK, who has an impeccable track record, has leaked the core configuration and operating clocks for AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor.

The Ryzen 5 3500 first appeared last month in a EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing with a bunch of other unannounced Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) processors. TUM_APISAK has shed some light on the chip's specifications. The Ryzen 5 3500 is reportedly equipped with six cores and six threads, making it the first Ryzen 3000-series part to arrive without SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading). According to the leak, this AMD hexa-core processor has a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock. The previous EEC listing has the Ryzen 5 3500 with a 65W TDP (thermal design power).

ModelCores / Threads
Base Clock
Boost Clock
L3 CacheTDP
PCIe Lanes
Memory Support
MSRP
Core i5-9600
6 / 6
3.1 GHz
4.6 GHz9MB
65W
PCIe 3.0 x 16
Dual DDR4-2666$213 - $224
Core i5-9500
6 / 6
3.0 GHz
4.4 GHz9MB
65W
PCIe 3.0 x 16
Dual DDR4-2666
$192 - $202
Core i5-94006 / 6
2.9 GHz4.1 GHz9MB65WPCIe 3.0 x 16
Dual DDR4-2666
$182
Ryzen 5 3500*6 / 6
3.6 GHz4.1 GHz32MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 20
Dual DDR4-3200?

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

There's a good chance that the Ryzen 5 3500 could be an OEM-only part similar to the Ryzen 5 2500X. However, it would be a shame if that happens, considering that the Ryzen 5 3500 has the necessary attributes to be an awesome budget processor. Judging from the chip's specifications, it's evident that the Ryzen 5 3500 was developed to compete against Intel's hexa-core, HyperThreading-less processors, such as the Core i5-9400, Core i5-9500 or Core i5-9600.

The Ryzen 5 3500 shares the same core and thread count and TDP as the trio of Intel Core i5 parts. In terms of operating clocks, the Ryzen 5 3500 is right in between the Core i5-9400 and Core i5-9500. However, we know that operating clocks can be deceptive, and you can't judge which chip is better without real-world testing. The Ryzen 5 3500 has more features in its favor like more cache and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory modules.

The Ryzen 5 3500 should have the upperhand in pricing. For reference, the Ryzen 5 3600 six-core, 12-thread part has a $199 MSRP so we can expect the Ryzen 5 3500 to have a considerably lower price tag. The rival Core i5-9400 has a $182 MSRP. If AMD can price the Ryzen 5 3500 between $150 and $185, the chip will undoubtedly disrupt the budget CPU market.


  • WildCard999
    I think the R5-3500 would need to be close to $150 or cheaper as Intel does have the i5-9400F for $144, even cheaper at places such as Microcenter.
  • Metal Messiah.
    Given today's pricing for the 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 (£189.99), my guess is that AMD's Ryzen 5 3500 would ship for around £150-160.
  • artk2219
    If you like near a microcenter the best deal they currently have is a Ryzen 5 1600 for $79.99, they've had that deal for a while and bang for buck there isn't anything quite as good thats currently available. Also they still come with a decent cooler, the new wraith stealths really suck in comparison.

    https://www.microcenter.com/product/478826/ryzen-5-1600-32ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler
Display All 4 comments
