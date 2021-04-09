AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Stock Tracker — Where to Buy AMD's 6-Core CPU

Finding an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X available at (or even close) to its $299 MSRP these days makes you about as lucky as Indiana Jones picking the Holy Grail on his first try. This processor has become an incredibly popular choice for anyone looking to grab a no-compromise gaming chip on a budget, which means there's plenty of competition for its limited stock.

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is so highly sought after, because of its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

While certain other Ryzen chips, like the Ryzen 7 5800X, are more frequently in stock now, it can feel next to impossible to find this lower-priced chip without a more eagle-eyed lookout. But we can help with that by showing you all the places you can pick one up and giving you some tips about when the retailers usually restock.

US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Newegg | Walmart

UK AMD Ryzen 5 5600X retailers: Amazon UK | Box | Currys PC World | eBuyer | Overclockers UK | Scan

Update: April 9 — 9am PST/5pm BST

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X stock is very limited in the US, with small quantities available at Newegg.

In the UK, however, stock has been consistently available across Amazon UK, Box, Overclockers and Scan.

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in the US

Ryzen 5 5600X restocks are pretty random across this selection of retailers and usually drop in unannounced. When we catch wind of restock rumors, we’ll let you know, but we do have some advice for each retailer, to give you the best chance at getting one.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Amazon

For Amazon, stock drops seemed to be pretty consistent on Wednesdays up until recently, when they became far more sporadic. Not only that, but we've seen reports that the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons can be pretty unreliable when the product page is put under a lot of pressure from people rushing in to buy. We suggest creating a list and adding the 5600X to that, as you'll get notifications when it's back in stock.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at B&H

Unlike Amazon, the product page over at B&H is always live and locked to the $299 list price, which is great. But stock has been all over the place in the past, and recently, it's been pretty baron. Regardless, it's worth signing up for notifications whenever the Ryzen 5 5600X becomes available.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's product page for the 5600X is live, with the price set at $299. However, the company don't have a notification service to tell you when the chip's actually in stock. What you can do is bookmark the CPU to your Best Buy account and keep your eyes locked on this story. When we hear anything about new stock, we will announce it here.

In stock! AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Newegg

Newegg has plenty of third-party sellers, which means that the Ryzen 5 5600X has a higher chance of being in stock there, but also has a higher likelihood of being overpriced. As of this writing, Newegg has the Ryzen 5 5600X in stock for $485.99 , which is nearly $200 more than its MSRP. If you miss it, you do have the option to get an email notification when the chip is back in stock.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X at Microcenter

If you live near a Microcenter, you may be able to get a Ryzen 5 5600X in person. Sadly, you can't order them for delivery. As of this writing, one Microcenter we checked has more than 25 units in stock, selling for the higher-than-MSRP of $349.

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in the UK

As far as actual, non third-party stock goes, the UK seems to be faring much better, with a few of the retailers pretty consistently showing as “in stock.”

In stock! AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Box

This online-only retailer has quickly become known as a pretty decent place to pick up PC components with consistent stock. Today is no different, as the Ryzen 5 5600X is available at the slightly inflated price of £329.99. You can set up notifications for restocks if you miss out.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Currys PC World

As the big tech retail player in the UK, it comes as no surprise that Currys PC World has a product page for the 5600X. However, the price has been inflated to £350 and stock seems to have been incredibly rare here over the past few weeks. It's worth setting up an account and clicking "save for later," because you never know!

In stock! AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at eBuyer

It's good news over at eBuyer, as the 5600X is showing as "in stock" for the RRP of £299.99! You also have a range of delivery options from special next day, to free economic delivery. If you miss this restock, set up an account and add it to your wishlist.

In stock! AMD Ryzen 5 5600X deals at Overclockers

A shop that shares its name with one of the 5600X's strengths, Overclockers has this CPU in stock, and it's available at the RRP. Delivery options span across the UK and Ireland, making this one of the more accessible options. A downside of this retailer is that you can't set up product page restock notifications here.