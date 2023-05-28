AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Down to Just $209 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, users can purchase the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU for $209 when using promo code MDSCS2342 at checkout. It’s usually priced around $240 making this one of the best offers for the processor. This is part of a limited offer and it’s not clear for how long it will be made available. The purchase also includes a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU when it debuted last year and our biggest con was the price which makes this offer that much better. When testing the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against other processors in our CPU hierarchy tests, it tends to rank in a mid to lower-mid-level range performance-wise.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU: was $240 now $209 at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a Zen 4 processor. It has 6 cores and 12 threads with a base speed of 4.7 GHz. It’s unlocked for overclocking and can support up to 128GB of DDR5 via two channels.

This processor is unlocked for overclocking so you can push it to max out performance as desired. It can support up to 128GB of DDR5 via two memory channels. It comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics so no external GPU is necessary to get off the ground with video output.

Visit the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X product page at Newegg for more information and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code MDSCS2342 at checkout to redeem the offer.