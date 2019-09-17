AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Pictures Surface on Reddit

A mysterious Redditor, reportedly from Russia, has shared photographs that claim to be AMD's soon-to-be-released Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor and its packaging.

Credit: Imgur

The Ryzen 9 3950X is one of the most anticipated processor launches of the year. AMD officially revealed the Ryzen 9 3950X back in June for a September release.

Credit: Imgur

The Ryzen 9 3950X is the granddaddy of AMD's Ryzen 3000-series, codename Matisse, desktop processor. Like the other Matisse parts, the Ryzen 9 3950X is made in the U.S. and Taiwan. This is because the compute chipsets are product of TSMC's groundbreaking 7nm FinFET manufacturing process, while the base I/O die is made produced with GlobalFoundries' 12nm node. The Ryzen 9 3950X rocks 16 cores, 32 threads and 64MB of L3 cache. The processor beats with a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock.

Credit: Digitec Galaxus AG Credit: Digitec Galaxus AG

Digitec Galaxus AG, a Swiss IT, consumer electronics and telecommunication retailer, recently posted a listing saying the the Ryzen 9 3950X would hit shelves on September 30. However, the Swiss retailer has since changed the delivery date to unknown. Some might argue that the previous listed date could have been a placeholder only. However, Digitec is AMD's only Western European partner, so we think that the retailer's information is probably legit. The recent Reddit posting lends some credence to the September 30 release date.

AMD has announced a plethora of 7nm products this year, and TSMC probably has its hands full. We suspect AMD is most likely still building up its Ryzen 9 3950X supply so that there are enough chips to go around. The Ryzen 9 3950X is expected to be a big gamechanger. after all. Its release will mark the first time we see a 16-core processor in the mainstream market.



