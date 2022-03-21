AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Zen 3 Flagship Hits All-Time Low of $549

Now is an excellent time to buy a new processor for your gaming rig, as AMD pricing hits new lows. Just three weeks ago, we were elated to see that AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X Zen 3 processor had fallen to just $599 across major retailers. Today, thanks to a new discount code, that price dropped by another $50 at Newegg.

You have to jump through one extra hoop to get today's $549 deal, but we don't think that many people will complain when saving $50. Instead of purchasing the 5950X from the relative comfort of your PC's web browser, you will need to download and install Newegg's mobile app (Android, iOS). Once you have the app installed, you'll need to enter the code MBLCATE at checkout to receive the $50 discount. From there, you'll just proceed through checkout as you normally would when using the Newegg app.

The 5950X purchase also comes with a free promo offer, which gives you one month of Xbox Game Pass.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $549 at Newegg after mobile coupon MBLCATE

This is a new low price at Newegg for the Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 105W.

With this new low price, the 5950X solidifies its position as one of the best CPUs for gaming while also doubling as a productivity powerhouse thanks to its 16 cores and 32 threads. The 7nm CPU has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a maximum boost frequency of 4.9 GHz, all while operating within a 105W TDP.

Today's red hot deal comes just a week after AMD launched a new wave of affordable processors ranging from the $99 Ryzen 3 4100 (Zen 2, 4 cores, 8 threads) to the $199 Ryzen 5 5600 (Zen 3, 6 cores, 12 threads) to the $299 Ryzen 7 5700X (Zen 3, 8 cores, 16 threads). In addition, AMD also introduced the intriguing new Ryzen 7 5800X3D at $449, which aims to boost gaming performance by up to 15 percent over the Ryzen 9 5900X, thanks to the inclusion of an extra 64MB of L3 cache.

It's fair to say that AMD's price cuts and the announcement of new, more affordable SKUs are in direct response to Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake family of desktop processors. Led by Intel's Core i9-12900K, Intel's new processors have emerged as a popular pick for enthusiasts thanks to excellent performance bang for your buck.