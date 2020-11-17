AMD Teases New 'Hangar 21' Tech Demo With Ray Tracing

AMD is about to launch its new graphics cards tomorrow, and with it, bring ray tracing to PCs with AMD hardware. Its implementation relies on Microsoft DXR Ray Tracing tech, and to showcase this, AMD is coming out with a tech demo that you'll be able to run on your own systems.

For now, all we have is the above teaser for the demo, so we don't know exactly what's in store for us yet -- we'll have to see whether it's just a scripted, on-the-fly rendered visual demo or a tech demo that actually lets you take control and play.

Either way, AMD isn't making a secret out of the focus: reflections, shadows, lighting -- all key elements in demonstrating Ray Tracing. The demo utilizes DirectX 12 Ultimate and AMD FidelityFX.

For now, that's all we can share. For our unboxing of the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT, click here, or you can read our everything-we-know summary of the new AMD Radeon GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are set to launch tomorrow for MSRP's of $579 and $649, respectively, although whether those pricepoints will be met remains to be seen.