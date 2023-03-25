AMD's Upcoming Phoenix CPUs to Feature Hybrid Design: Document

AMD's upcoming codenamed Phoenix accelerated processing units (APUs) are set to feature a so-called hybrid design containing both high-performance Zen 4 cores and energy-efficient Zen 4c cores, according to an AMD's processor programming guide discovered by InstLatX64.

AMD's processor programming guide clearly points to Performance Cores marked at 01h and Efficiency Cores descripted as 1h, an evident indicator that AMD's upcoming processor will feature two types of general-purpose cores. Given the timing, we believe that we are dealing with AMD's codenamed Phoenix processor featuring Zen 4 and Zen 4 cores, but keep in mind that AMD calls them otherwise.

The document sheds some light on how AMD's hybrid Big.Little-like design will work. Just as earlier AMD's documents pointed out, the company's high-performance and energy-efficient cores feature a different feature set. Therefore, software makers are advised to design their programs accordingly.

"Read-only. Reset: Fixed,Xh. Defines per-core architectural feature differentiation (microarchitectural resources, etc.) that may lead to a different performance, core clock boost, and power characteristic," a statement in the AMD PPR reads.

(Image credit: InstLatX64/Twitter)

Of course, a hybrid CPU design will make AMD's offerings more competitive with Intel's Alder Lake and Raptor Lake products in the laptop CPU market. Usage of a hybrid design containing both high-performance and high-efficiency cores will enable AMD to hit performance levels at wattages not attainable today. Meanwhile efficient usage of low-power cores depends on software in general and operating system in particular.

When we reported about AMD's alleged Phoenix 2 processor with a hybrid design a week ago, it left us wondering why would AMD use the same — Phoenix APU — codename for completely distinctive processors. Apparently, these CPUs are not that different as, according to AMD's programing guide, they both feature a Big.Little-like design.

Anyhow, AMD's codenamed Phoenix processors are expected to hit the market this year, so expect independent tests of these units at Tom's Hardware.