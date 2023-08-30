AMD Warns of Fake Radeon Starfield GPU Giveaways

An AMD executive has taken to Twitter/X to warn PC enthusiasts that some Starfield hardware giveaways and promotions may not be genuine. Commenting on a post by Indie Kings, Bill Murphy, AMD’s GTM Manager for ISV, stated folks should “be wary of fake giveaways for the custom Starfield GPU.”

With particular reference to the Indie Kings post, Murphy stated that the company involved was not known to him as an AMD or Bethesda partner. Obviously, this statement casts doubt upon whether Indie Kings has one of these GPUs to give away. But the general point seems to be that we should be wary of sly data harvesters running giveaways for hot products they don’t have.

Hey folks, be wary of fake giveaways for the custom #Starfield GPU. Just a heads up that as of this moment, we do not believe this is a partner of AMD or Bethesda. Please be wary. https://t.co/VFmHI0GO26August 28, 2023 See more

Earlier this month, AMD announced it was making 500 Starfield-themed Ryzen 7800X3D CPUs and Radeon 7900 XTX GPUs. These desirable components would not be sold, said AMD, but would be exclusively available via promotional giveaways and promotions. Apparently, the first giveaways were made at Bethesda’s recent QuakeCon. That’s also where these desirable products were revealed.

(Image credit: AMD)

The Starfield artwork style applied to the Ryzen and Radeon products and packaging, and limited production run, makes them highly sought-after collectors’ items. Bethesda’s graphics artisans have outdone themselves with these products, and the stylized Radeon RX 7900 XYX is particularly alluring. The CPU is only really exceptional due to its packaging. However, thanks to the archetypal tempered glass PC side panel, the GPU will likely be visible yet protected from drool.

Optimists who think they could still win one of the limited edition AMD / Bethesda Starfield components are advised to stick to trusted social media channels owned by these brands and their partners.

(Image credit: eBay)

Interestingly, we have also seen a purported bundle featuring both the Starfield-themed Ryzen 7800X3D CPU and Radeon 7900 XTX GPU on eBay (see image above). The seller says the proceeds will go to charity - and there will be lots of proceeds - as the auction is already at $3,285 with over six days left to go. Again, readers should be wary of eBay sellers and carefully check their history and ratings.