AMD Zen 4 CPU Emerges With 5.2 GHz Boost, RDNA 2 iGPU

One of AMD's approaching Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors has surfaced. Twitter user Petykemano has unearthed the mysterious 5nm chip hidden deep inside the OpenBenchmarking.org database.

The Ryzen 7000 processor, which goes by the 100-000000666-20_Y identifier, wields eight Zen 4 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT). We had already seen a Zen 4 chip with a similar identifier back in January. Assuming that AMD doesn't rework its Ryzen hierarchy, the eight-core, 12-thread part should be the Ryzen 7 7800X, the successor to the popular Ryzen 7 5800X. During its CES 2022 keynote, AMD teased a Ryzen 7000 chip with an all-core boost clock over 5 GHz in Halo Infinite.

The Zen 4 chip from the OpenBenchmarking submission is an engineering sample, but that didn't make it less impressive, as the Zen 4 part boasts a 5.21 GHz boost clock. That's higher than every single chip on AMD's current mainstream roster. For example, the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X has a 4.9 GHz boost clock, whereas the Ryzen 7 5800X maxes out at 4.7 GHz. In addition, Raphael proves what AMD can manage with Zen 4 on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process. The Taiwanese foundry claims that the N5 node boasts a 30% improvement in power efficiency or 15% higher performance with a 1.8X increase in density than the 7nm node used for AMD's existing Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) lineup.

AMD Eng Sample 100-000000666-20_Y (Image credit: Phoronix Media.)

It's a shame that the anonymous user didn't test the Zen 4's processing prowess. Still, the person did at least help lend some credence to the rumor that AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors could sport integrated graphics, more specifically RDNA 2. According to the benchmark software, the Zen 4 chip has a graphics engine called "GFX1036" that runs between 1,000 MHz to 2,000 MHz. As a refresher, AMD uses the GFX1030 ID to refer to its RDNA 2 graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 6000-series. Therefore, GFX1036 belongs to the RDNA 2 family.

The octa-core Zen 4 processor resided on a Splinter-RPL system, which could be the codename for the reference AM5 platform. Sadly, the report only alluded to 16GB of memory. Still, various sources have told us that the AM5 platform will only support DDR5 memory, turning AM5 into a premium platform when considering the steep pricing for early DDR5 memory kits. On the other hand, Intel gives consumers a choice to pick between DDR4 and DDR5 with its 12th Generation Alder Lake chips.