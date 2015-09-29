Amped Wireless Adds AC1900 Wireless Access Point To 'Titan' Line

This morning, Amped Wireless introduced the third installment to its "Titan" line of networking products, the Titan-AP High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Access Point. Amped Wireless is aiming the Titan-AP at households and offices with demanding wireless needs beyond what a typical pre-existing router can provide.

The Amped Wireless Titan-AP has an output power of up to 800 mW and an operating wireless range of up to 10,000 square feet. The Titan-AP's features include smart security, WPA, WPA2 and WPS, guest Wi-Fi networks, adjustable Wi-Fi coverage and an advertised "plug and play" setup. Amped Wireless also suggested managing the Titan-AP with its free Wi-Fi Analytics Tool app.

Pushing maximum throughput speeds of up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, the Titan-AP is powered by a 1 GHz dual core processor and 128 MB of DDR memory. The Titan-AP includes a total of 14 amplifiers: three 2.4 GHz amplifiers, three 5 GHz amplifiers and eight low-noise amplifiers. Four detachable, high-gain, omni-directional 5dBi dual band antennas are attached to the back. Amped Wireless boasted that the antennas, along with Amped's Antenna-Rx technology, will provide both reliable signal strength and maximum speeds throughout the access point's effective area.

The top of the Titan-AP sports five LEDs corresponding to power, 2.4 GHz band, 5 GHz band, USB connectivity and what appears to be Internet connectivity.

The rear I/O port includes four RJ-45 LAN ports, one RJ-45 WAN port, an on/off switch, a USB 2.0 port, an LED on/off switch, a WPS button and a reset switch.

Similar to the other items in the Titan line, the left side of the Titan-AP has a rather discreet USB 3.0 port.

Also included with the Amped Wireless Titan-AP is a 240v power adapter, one Ethernet cable, a setup guide and a CD-ROM user's guide. It's worth noting that the Titan-AP is the spitting image of the Titan router and the Titan-EX wireless extender, which were released recently.

Setting up the access point requires a router or network switch with a LAN port and computers with Ethernet adapters. Once setup within a comparable home network, the Titan-AP operates like a wireless router, and with its rated AC1900 speeds, it lets users with connected devices enjoy data-intensive activities such as gaming and 4K content.

The Amped Wireless Titan-AP High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Access point is currently available for $189.99.

