AOC Launches Its First Curved Gaming Monitor For US Market

AOC announced the U.S. availability of its C3583FQ curved gaming monitor. Although it was previously available in Europe, this is the first curved gaming display that AOC has released stateside.

The AOC C3583FQ features a 35-inch 2560x1080 curved TFT active matrix LCD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio operating at 144 Hz. It sports a 4 ms response time, a 50,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m2 brightness and 178/178 viewing angles. The 2000R display offers more “curve” than other panels at 4000R. You could feasibly create a complete circle of monitors with a diameter of 13 feet, enjoying the view from the center of the array seated 6.5 feet away from the screens.

The resolution and response time leaves much to be desired, as enthusiasts investing in a pricey gaming display generally crave more pixels and response times closer to 1 ms. However, the addition of VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology gives the C3583FQ the potential to deliver buttery-smooth framerates, and the lower resolution is useful for users with mainstream GPUs seeking to upgrade their display without purchasing a new graphics card for a display with a higher pixel count.

The AOC C3583FQ also features two 5-watt speakers in the rear panel, in addition to two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, a DVI port and a VGA input. The power jack and inputs are all located on the base of the display, instead of directly behind the panel like most traditional monitors.

AOC’s C3583FQ curved gaming monitor is available now from Amazon for $599.99.