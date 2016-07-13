AOC Launches Its First Curved Gaming Monitor For US Market

AOC announced the U.S. availability of its C3583FQ curved gaming monitor. Although it was previously available in Europe, this is the first curved gaming display that AOC has released stateside.
The AOC C3583FQ features a 35-inch 2560x1080 curved TFT active matrix LCD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio operating at 144 Hz. It sports a 4 ms response time, a 50,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m2 brightness and 178/178 viewing angles. The 2000R display offers more “curve” than other panels at 4000R. You could feasibly create a complete circle of monitors with a diameter of 13 feet, enjoying the view from the center of the array seated 6.5 feet away from the screens.
The resolution and response time leaves much to be desired, as enthusiasts investing in a pricey gaming display generally crave more pixels and response times closer to 1 ms. However, the addition of VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology gives the C3583FQ the potential to deliver buttery-smooth framerates, and the lower resolution is useful for users with mainstream GPUs seeking to upgrade their display without purchasing a new graphics card for a display with a higher pixel count.
The AOC C3583FQ also features two 5-watt speakers in the rear panel, in addition to two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, a DVI port and a VGA input. The power jack and inputs are all located on the base of the display, instead of directly behind the panel like most traditional monitors.
AOC’s C3583FQ curved gaming monitor is available now from Amazon for $599.99.
|Panel
|35” TFT Active Matrix LCD, LED Backlight VA
|Curvature
|2000R
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|Brightness
|300 cd/m² (typical)
|Contrast Ratio
|50,000,000:1
|Response Time
|4 ms
|Viewing Angle
|- Horizontal: 178 Degrees (CR>10)- Vertical: 178 Degrees (CR>10)
|Optimal Resolution
|2560 x 1080 @144 Hz
|Color Depth
|16.7 Million
|Input Signal
|- HDMI x2- DisplayPort x2- DVI- VGA
|Adjustability
|Tilt: -3.5° + 1.5° to + 21.5° + 1.5°
|Power Source
|Universal 110V~240V AC, 50/60 Hz
|Power Consumption
|Power On: 60 W (typical), Standby: < 0.5 W
|Weight
|34.2 lbs.
|Price
|$599.99
...That's about all I like about this monitor, though.
Hum you do realize it's a 21:9 monitor? The vertical height is probably similar to a 24 or 27 inches even though it's a 35 inches. And 1080p is perfectly fine for 24 or 27 inches. Unless you're sitting one foot away from your monitor of course.
1920x1080, 27" is not "fine" when sitting about two feet from it. I thought that was common knowledge.
You can easily see the difference between a 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, 27" monitors at that distance.
Also,
in the article he said you could have three monitors and sit 6.5 feet away. Uh.. that's a little idiotic IMO.