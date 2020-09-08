Aorus FI25F IPS Monitor Promises Sub-1ms Response Time With an sRGB Punch

The world of high refresh rate monitors was long dominated by a TN panels, but lately we're seeing other panel types compete with some of the best gaming monitors by pushing fast speeds of their own. Enter the Gigabyte Aorus FI25F. Announced today, this is a 24.5-inch monitor with an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.4ms response time all in an IPS package.



Gigabyte has pulled off a great engineering feat with this display. Many IPS monitors have weak grey-to-grey and black-to-black response times, which can cause blurriness. But a 0.4ms response time puts the FI25F on par with, or even above, many 240Hz TN monitors.

IPS screens are also known for strong colors, and based on Gigabyte's specs, the FI25F should be very colorful. The vendor's claiming 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, which is impressive for a gaming (as opposed to professional) screen. If the monitor's also accurate in that sRGB production, it could be a candidiate for photo or video work too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

To complement this monitor's gaming prowess, Gigabyte's heavily buffed the monitor's on-screen display (OSD) with a wide range of features that gamers may love. You have your typical stuff, like custom crosshairs and game timers, but also a full system monitoring tool with the ability to display things like mouse CPI, CPU and GPU temperature, clock speeds, fan speed and more.

And unlike on other monitors, the FI25F's OSD is controllable via keyboard and mouse. That means there's no need to scroll through endless menus.



To top it off, there's a good amount of connectivity. The monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, Display Port 1.2, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack, plus a Kensington lock. Oh, and there's RGB on the back of the panel -- we can't forget about that.

There's still no word on a price or release date for the Aorus FI25F. But with it boasting so many features in a lightning-fast IPS panel, we expect it be quite the competitor.