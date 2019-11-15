Gigabyte Launches Radeon RX 5700 XT in Aorus Flavor With 'Quiet Mode' BIOS Switch

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

AMD's Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card has been out since July, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t be seeing any new variants. Gigabyte today unveiled a long-awaited version today, the Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G.

The graphics card brings an Aorus twist to AMD's reference GPU, including Gigabyte's Windforce 3x cooling system with alternate spinning fans. It also has a wee bit extra RGB to set it apart from the Gigabyte RX 5700 XT, which also uses Windforce cooling.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700XT reference card is a 7nm GPU that comes with 40 compute units and 2,560 RDNA 2.0 cores. It comes geared with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Aorus boosted the GPU's clocks up to 2,010 MHz from 1,905 MHz but the left the memory clocks untouched at 14 GHz.

Because the triple-slot cooler is quite effective at cooling and consequently rather quiet, Gigabyte has decided to take things a step further and include a GPU BIOS switch that can put the GPU in a quiet mode, which reduces the GPU’s boost levels.

Also as a twist on the standard card, the Aorus RX 5700 XT comes with six display outputs. There are three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and two HDMI 1.4 ports. All six of the outputs can be used simultaneously for displaying on up to six displays at once.

Pricing wasn't revealed, but we expect this Aorus variant of the RX 5700 XT to carry a small premium over the standard Gigabyte RX 5700 XT with a WindForce cooler, which is currently available for $400.